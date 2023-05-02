Cannabis consumption normalization continues as three quarters of Americans have access to some form of legal cannabis

WASHINGTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Frontier Data, the leader in actionable cannabis data and business intelligence, releases Cannabis Consumers in America 2023: Part 1. The report details the motivating factors of intentional cannabis use, demographics, product preferences, purchase sources and attitudes on cannabis consumption.

“Cannabis consumers are diverse with users spread across age groups, genders, economic brackets and political affiliations,” said Gary Allen, New Frontier Data CEO. “With 42% of U.S. adults having used cannabis and likely to do so again, and another 15% expressing interest in trying cannabis in the future, acceptance and receptiveness continues to grow, creating massive opportunities in both new and emerging markets.”

Key findings from the report include:

42% of U.S. adults say they have used cannabis and will likely use it again; 37% of U.S. adults are “current consumers” – those who use at least annually and plan to use cannabis again in the future.

Cannabis use frequency among current consumers does not vary significantly by home state market type (adult use, medical, illicit).

Among current consumers, 37% increased cannabis consumption in the last year.

70% of current consumers say their cannabis use helps them achieve a specific objective.

53% of current consumers describe their cannabis use as both medical and recreational.

51% of self-identified medical consumers say they have replaced at least some of their prescription medications with cannabis.

