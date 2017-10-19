Breaking News
Home / Top News / More than Half of US Banks Say Fraud Schemes Too Sophisticated and Evolve Too Quickly to Stop, Survey Reveals

More than Half of US Banks Say Fraud Schemes Too Sophisticated and Evolve Too Quickly to Stop, Survey Reveals

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VASCO® Data Security International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VDSI), a global leader in digital solutions including identity, security and business productivity, today announced survey results on fraud prevention in the financial services sector. The 2017 Faces of Fraud Survey, conducted by ISMG, the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to information security and risk management, delivers revealing insights into the sector’s challenges in fraud practices and strategies, and underscores the growing vulnerability of mobile channels.

The 2017 Faces of Fraud Survey was commissioned by VASCO and compiled with responses from banking and security leaders representing financial institutions ranging from under $500 million to more than $20 billion in assets. Key findings include:

  • 52 percent say today’s fraud schemes are too sophisticated and evolve too quickly to keep pace;
  • Only 38 percent have high confidence in their organization’s ability to detect and prevent fraud;
  • Almost half identify technical barriers or controls not talking to one another as a top challenge to improving enterprise fraud;
  • 41 percent do not want to add new anti-fraud controls that might negatively impact the customer experience;
  • 35 percent say they are countering mobile exploits with multifactor authentication;
  • Just 13 percent believe they are identifying fraud in real time.

“The survey results echo what VASCO is seeing across the market – there are myriad anti-fraud solutions to choose from, their implementation and use is not easy, and integration between solutions and across channels is limited,” said VASCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Clements. “In the past, balancing security with implementation and ease of use often came with trade-offs. New identity solutions that integrate multiple authentication technologies, such as those from VASCO, are changing this equation enabling trust in identities, transactions and devices with no degradation of the user experience.”

Analysts Julie Conroy from Aite Group and Avivah Litan from Gartner are quoted in the survey report reinforcing the value of anti-fraud controls including device binding, machine learning and behavioral analytics, as well as those that provide continuous authentication. These frictionless and transparent fraud controls were praised for being difficult to circumvent by fraudsters.

A copy of the 2017 Faces of Fraud report is available. To download a copy of the survey results and related discussion please visit: https://www.vasco.com/resource-library/faces-of-fraud.

About VASCO
VASCO is a global leader in delivering trust and business productivity solutions to the digital market. VASCO develops next generation technologies that enable more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries in financial, enterprise, government, healthcare and other segments to achieve their digital agenda, deliver an enhanced customer experience and meet regulatory requirements. More than half of the top 100 global banks rely on VASCO solutions to protect their online, mobile, and ATM channels. VASCO’s solutions combine to form a powerful trust platform that empowers businesses by incorporating identity, fraud prevention, electronic and transaction signing, mobile application protection and risk analysis. Learn more about VASCO at VASCO.com and on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. 

Media contact:
Sarah Hanel 
Director of Global Public Relations 
VASCO 
+1-250-216-1762 
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.