More than Two-Thirds of Data Analytics Now Run on Modern Non-Relational Data Sources Like Hadoop, NoSQL, Cloud and Search Databases, According to Zoomdata/O’Reilly Study

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoomdata, developers of the world’s fastest visual analytics platform for big and streaming data, and O’Reilly Media, an internationally recognized, multi-faceted company that has played a seminal role in the evolution and adoption of the Internet revolution, today released the results of a comprehensive survey run by O’Reilly that asked 875 respondents to identify their industry, job role, company size, reasons for using analytics, technologies used in analytics programs, the perceived value of analytics programs, and more.

According to the survey, data analytics has crossed the chasm as non-relational database management systems now make up just more than 70% of data sources for doing analytics. Around 40% of data sources are composed of modern non-RDBMS sources such as Hadoop, NoSQL, in-memory and search databases, 20% are columnar/MPP analytic databases, and 10% are cloud native data stores such as Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery. Only 30% of data analytics is still performed against traditional relational database management systems.

“This wholesale move to more modern data platforms has been driven by a combination of economics and the high data scale, data variety and streaming data needs of today’s organizations,” said Nick Halsey, CEO, Zoomdata. “Traditional BI tools are not able to take advantage of the unique capabilities of these modern data platforms, resulting in the rise of next generation business intelligence and analytics platforms such as Zoomdata, which are optimized to leverage the full analytic capabilities of these modern data sources, all at the speed-of-thought.”

Additional survey findings include:

Analytic databases and Hadoop are the most common storage formats for big data;

Kafka and Spark are emerging as the streaming data technologies of choice;

Overall the skills in the most demand are Python, SQL, and relational databases, followed by Hadoop and Java

The full report is available to read here.

About O’Reilly

For almost 40 years, O’Reilly Media has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s Safari training and learning platform and at O’Reilly conferences. As a SaaS learning platform, Safari delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information visit oreilly.com.

About Zoomdata, Inc.

Zoomdata develops the world’s fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across tens of billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in San Mateo, CA, Reston, VA, Chicago, Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan and Singapore, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA and Razor’s Edge.

