More major retailers said on Sunday they would shut stores in the United States to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including Nike, Under Armour, and Lululemon Athletica, a day after similar moves by several other U.S. retailers.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Guatemala has first coronavirus death, Panama to keep out non-resident foreigners - March 15, 2020
- Australian casino operator Crown separates gamers to beat coronavirus - March 15, 2020
- More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread - March 15, 2020