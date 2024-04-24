New course curriculum with hands-on experiences will immerse Sage Fellows in many facets of business ownership

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses, has contributed $100,000 to Morehouse College , the nation’s only historically Black liberal arts institution dedicated to educating and developing men. The funds will support the launch of a new entrepreneurship course, which will train enterprising students how to succeed as business owners with a focus in technology.

The goal of the initiative is to help increase the number of Black-owned businesses in the tech ecosystem.

The innovative, 15-week “Micropreneurship” course, co-designed by Sage and Morehouse, will immerse students, known as “Sage Fellows,” in many facets of entrepreneurship—from the idea stage and market research to financial planning and legal considerations. Fellows will receive customized Sage software training and exclusive access to long-term mentoring opportunities with trailblazing Morehouse alumni working as tech executives, as well as Sage’s extensive network of successful business leaders and entrepreneurs. The course will be available in the Fall 2024 Semester as the latest offering of the Morehouse Center for Broadening Participation in Computing.

The Sage-Morehouse partnership expansion comes at a critical time when only 8% of workers and just 3% of executives in the U.S. tech industry are Black , according to a 2023 study by the Computing Technology Industry Association. Sage and Morehouse are committed to working together to address this disparity by developing and promoting a diverse talent pool for the tech industry.

“Morehouse College has an unwavering commitment to developing transformative leaders who thrive as innovators, agitators, and entrepreneurs in existing and emerging fields,” said Hodan Hassan, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Morehouse. “Our ongoing relationship with Sage is an example of the kind of partnership of purpose that Morehouse establishes with bold industry leaders who are willing to collaborate with our esteemed faculty, invest in our students, and equip our classrooms with the tools and networks necessary to elevate our academic programs and help rising Morehouse Men excel in a dynamic business environment.”

The Micropreneurship course is a significant expansion of Sage’s and Morehouse’s ongoing collaboration to introduce students of color to lucrative careers in technology. Beyond awarding academic credits and providing mentors, the Micropreneurship experience will also offer networking and career opportunities for students. The initiative supports Sage’s commitment to promoting economic development and nurturing a diverse talent pipeline through continued investment in Atlanta, the company’s North American headquarters.

“Our goal is to not just educate, but to empower the next generation of business leaders and founders,” explained Mark Hickman, managing director of Sage North America. “By fostering entrepreneurial talent and removing barriers, we stimulate economic growth and prepare emerging entrepreneurs who are poised to make meaningful impacts on our economy and society.

“This important partnership with Morehouse reinforces our continued commitment to support the broader Atlanta communities in which we live and work.”

In addition to the $100,000 gift to establish the Micropreneurship course, Sage has also set up a Student Assistance Fund, which will provide financial support for Morehouse students in need of resources to ease the burden of the rising cost of higher education.

Sage’s $100,000 gift to Morehouse is its second contribution in two years to teaching and learning at the Center for Broadening Participation in Computing. Sage made an $80,000 investment in Morehouse last year during the Center’s launch to help expand Morehouse’s software engineering program and provide students with more opportunities to use and study emerging technologies.

“The initial support from Sage had made Morehouse a leading HBCU—if not the leading HBCU—in the space of Generative AI,” said Kinnis Gosha, the Hortenius I. Chenault Endowed Professor of Computer Science at Morehouse, who directs the Center for Broadening Participation in Computing. “The course is a game-changer for Morehouse. Not only are students exposed to the skills learned from the course, but we have a faculty that has been trained to teach the course. We anticipate the same type of impact in the space of entrepreneurship.”

Working alongside Morehouse’s academic staff, Sage and Morehouse developed and delivered Morehouse’s first Generative AI course during the 2024 Spring Semester. It is being supported by executive and technical lectures from Sage, in-person events, and student competitions. An expanded version of the course will be offered in the Fall 2024 Semester in addition to the new Micropreneurship curriculum.

“Morehouse students have been immersed in the bespoke Sage GenAI program in its inaugural year,” said Aaron Harris, chief technology officer at Sage. “Sage is one of very few companies that has dedicated expert resources working alongside students, intentionally designed to positively impact their preparedness for technology of the future. We’re investing in these students and the quality of their education. Through the curriculum we’re building, Morehouse students are learning skills to prepare them to be the next generation of leaders in AI-related careers.”

To learn more about the expanded partnership and course offerings, please visit the Morehouse Center for Broadening Participation in Computing or contact Sage’s website.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to help business flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ .

About Morehouse College

Morehouse College is the largest men’s college in the United States and the only college with a mission to educate Black men. A private, liberal arts institution founded in 1867, Morehouse is the nation’s top producer of Black men who go on to receive doctorates, and the top producer of Rhodes Scholars among HBCUs. It was named to the list of U.S. institutions that produced the most Fulbright Scholars in 2019-2020, and has the top-rated core curriculum of any HBCU nationwide, according to the American Council of Trustees and Alumni. Academic Influence has also named Morehouse as one of the two most influential HBCUs of the 21st century. Morehouse is one of the top five HBCUs nationally, according to U.S. News and World Report, which also ranked the College among the top 20 liberal arts colleges nationally in terms of social mobility and in the top 50 nationally in terms of innovation. Morehouse is also the #1 producer of Black male graduates in Georgia in biology, business, engineering, English, foreign languages, history, mathematics, performing arts, philosophy, physical sciences, religion, and visual arts, according to Diverse Issues in Higher Education. As the epicenter for thought leadership on civil rights, Morehouse is committed to helping the nation address the inequities caused by institutional racism, which has created social and economic disparities for people of African descent. Prominent Morehouse alumni include: Martin Luther King Jr., Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General; Shelton “Spike” Lee, Academy Award-winning American filmmaker; Maynard H. Jackson, the first African American mayor of Atlanta; Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security; Louis W. Sullivan, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services; Bakari Sellers, attorney and CNN political analyst; Randall Woodfin, elected as the youngest mayor of Birmingham in 120 years; and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator from Georgia. For more information, please visit: https://morehouse.edu .

Media Contacts:

D. Aileen Dodd, Assoc. Vice President for Advancement Communications and Marketing, Morehouse College, [email protected]; 404-808-5428.

Jordan Kercheval, PR Manager, Sage

[email protected]

AxiCom

[email protected]