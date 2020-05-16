Morehouse School of Medicine Celebrates Graduates with $600K+ in Student Debt Scholarships and Celebrity Shout Outs from John Legend, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, and Dr. Bernice King

Graduates from medical, public health, biomedical sciences programs honored with celebrity remarks and MSM Presidential gift to lower student debt; NIH Researcher Dr. Gary H. Gibbons delivered commencement address, May 16

Ngozi F. Anachebe, M.D., Pharm.D., F.A.C.O.G.. Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Associate Dean, Admissions and Student Affairs leads virtual conferral of degrees on Shared Studios platform for Morehouse School of Medicine’s 36th Commencement Exercises on May 16, 2020.

ATLANTA, GA, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and philanthropist John Legend performed “Life Every Voice and Sing” for over 4,000 viewers of the 2020 virtual commencement exercises hosted by Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) in partnership with Shared Studios. This year, MSM celebrated the matriculation of more than 150 medical doctors, biomedical scientists, and public health practitioners, remaining true to traditional elements of a commencement with individual conferral of degrees and a commencement speaker.

Gary H. Gibbons, M.D., director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) at the National Institutes of Health, encouraged the graduates to keep two endearing principles in mind as they embarked on the next step of their journey. “Cherish your calling of caring and commit to continuous curiosity.” Gibbons also charged the Class of 2020 to “seize unprecedented opportunities that are on the horizon for you to grasp” as they enter the workforce in research labs, community-based organizations, and clinical settings.

“At MSM we promote resilience— believing that determination to take on challenges and adversity can turn into opportunities,” said Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FAGOG, President and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. “Even in a public health crisis, we have an opportunity for our students to create innovative strategies for science and healthcare to serve our communities.”

Dr. Montgomery Rice announced today a Presidential Class gift for the graduating Class of 2020, awarding scholarships to the remaining seniors whose tuition and fees during their matriculation at MSM were not fully funded. The gift lowers student debt, and award approximately $600,000 in total scholarships. Each eligible graduating senior who had not received full MSM funding for tuition and fees will receive at least $2,000 that will be applied to reduce their medical school debt.

The event was complemented with special words of encouragement from past presidents of MSM, including:

Louis W. Sullivan, MD, President Emeritus and prior Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

David Satcher, MD, MPH, 16 th Surgeon General

Surgeon General James R. Gavin III, M.D., Ph.D., former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service and renowned Diabetes Researcher

John E. Maupin Jr., D.D.S., M.B.A., former Deputy Commissioner of Health of the Baltimore City Health Department and past president of Meharry Medical College.

A wide range of luminary history-makers and notable celebrities also shared congratulatory remarks for the graduating class, including:

Bernice King, PhD, Minister and civil rights activist

Andrew Young, U.S. Ambassador and civil rights activity

Grant Hill, Basketball legend and Atlanta Hawks co-owner

Tamron Hall, Syndicated talk show host

Mariah Huq, Creator and Executive Director, TV Show “Married to Medicine”

Sophia Choi, Broadcaster, Channel 2 Action News

Keith Henderson, Actor and Singer

Rashad Richey, EdD, Political Analyst, CBS News and Chief Editor, rolling out

Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Rapper and Activist

Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, Entertainment Personality and Atlanta Hawks DJ

The commencement also featured wise words from the Ambassador Andrew Young and a video montage of graduates participating in the viral social media ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ transitioning into their cap and gown regalia and white coats and into the medical, public health, and biomedical workforces.

