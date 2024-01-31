HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morien Resources Corp. (“ Morien ” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:MOX), is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V“) accepted the Company’s notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB“) to purchase outstanding common shares of Morien on the open market in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.