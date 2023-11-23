The global moringa oil market is expected to reach US$ 12.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 9.5%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Moringa Oil Market is valued at US$ 6.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Moringa oil is a highly nutritious and versatile vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree, often referred to as the “drumstick tree” or “horseradish tree.” This tree is native to parts of Asia and Africa and is renowned for its various culinary, medicinal, and industrial applications. Moringa oil is commonly used for its exceptional nutritional properties and is valued for its potential health benefits, as well as its applications in the beauty and cosmetic industry.

Growing awareness among consumers about the health and beauty benefits of moringa oil has led to increased demand for products containing this oil. Consumers are becoming more conscious of using natural and organic ingredients in their skincare and haircare routines.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global moringa oil market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including extraction method, nature, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global moringa oil market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global moringa oil market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Moringa Oil Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, personal care & cosmetic is expected to dominate the moringa oil market, primarily due to the wide benefits associated with the use of moringa oil, and the rising demand for natural and organic beauty products.

On the basis of nature, organic is expected to experience significant growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 12.6 billion Growth Rate 9.5% Key Market Drivers Rising consumer awareness

Rising health consciousness

Increasing beauty consciousness

Rising demand for natural and organic products Companies Profiled Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD

Grenera Nutrients Private Limited

The Moringa Group

Earth Expo Company

Green Virgin Products

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt.Ltd

True Moringa

Moringa Connect

Mr. Nature’s

Organic India

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global moringa oil market growth include Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD, Grenera Nutrients Private Limited, The Moringa Group, Earth Expo Company, Green Virgin Products, Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt.Ltd, True Moringa, Moringa Connect, Mr. Nature’s, and Organic India, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global moringa oil market based on extraction method, nature, end user and region

Global Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Extraction Method Cold Press Soxhlet Extraction Method Supercritical Fluid Extraction Microwave Assisted Extraction (MAE) Others

Global Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Nature Conventional Organic

Global Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Personal Care & Cosmetic Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Industrial Others

Global Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Moringa Oil Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Moringa Oil Report:

What will be the market value of the global moringa oil market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global moringa oil market?

What are the market drivers of the global moringa oil market?

What are the key trends in the global moringa oil market?

Which is the leading region in the global moringa oil market?

What are the major companies operating in the global moringa oil market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global moringa oil market?

