Radiofrequency Microneedling Treatments Can Now Be Offered from Head to Toe at Plastic Surgeon Dr. Lawrence Iteld’s Practice

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aging, gravity, sun exposure, and other stressors all contribute to changes in the appearance of a person’s skin. Additionally, stubborn fat can cling to certain areas of the body over time, causing bulges and contour irregularities. Both of these cosmetic issues can be addressed with an advanced treatment: Morpheus8 Body at Chicago’s Iteld Plastic Surgery. Dr. Lawrence Iteld has chosen to add this new technology to his practice, which now targets various areas of the body from head to toe in addition to traditional Morpheus8 treatments for the face and neck.

Morpheus8 is a minimally invasive, fractional procedure that treats superficial skin and deeper fat layers with combined microneedling and radiofrequency (RF) energy. Both techniques stimulate collagen, with their dual action prompting results that are more dramatic and appear quicker than possible with either option alone. The device uses 40 thin, 24-karat gold-plated pins that can be applied safely to any skin type. The needles penetrate to a specific controlled depth and heat the tissue with RF energy.

The creation of channels in the skin and application of heat provokes a healing response that leads to tightening of both skin and fat, remodeling of fat, and the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. This can address such concerns as sagging, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, acne, scarring, and even cellulite.

While this technology was previously focused solely on the face, it is now also available for full-body treatments. Morpheus8 Body can be used on the stomach, upper arms, butt, knees, bra roll area, and thighs without the need for cosmetic surgery. Treatments improve body contours and restore a more youthful and radiant appearance with minimal downtime. The results will also continue to improve over the next three months as collagen and elastin levels rise.

