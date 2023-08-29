WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that Marc Schegerin, MD, COO & CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6th at 8:00 AM ET.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. In collaboration with Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.
