Morphic Congratulates Timothy A. Springer, PhD as 2022 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award Honoree

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today applauds Timothy A Springer, PhD for receipt of the 2022 Albert Lasker Basic Medical Research Award. Dr Springer was honored for the discovery of integrin receptors, key mediators of cellular interactions in physiology and disease.

The Lasker Awards honor the contributions of leaders who made major advances in the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of human disease are widely recognized as the most prestigious biomedical research awards in America.

Tim Springer receives the Lasker Award for the discovery of integrins, a class of transmembrane proteins that allow immune system molecules to adhere to their targets. Dr. Springer shares the award with Dr. Richard O. Hynes and Dr. Erkki Ruoslahti who made separate discoveries that, when combined with Dr. Springer, led to the understanding of the entire integrin receptor family. The discovery and understanding of integrin function launched research and development efforts resulting in novel treatment methods for a variety of autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative disease, as well as clotting and ophthalmic conditions.

“The 2022 Lasker Award is a fitting recognition of Tim Springer’s immense contributions to the fields of science and medicine. Tim’s work has led to numerous new treatments for patients suffering from devastating conditions around the world and we extend our deepest congratulations,” said Praveen Tipirneni, CEO of Morphic. “I also thank Tim because without his research in the integrin space, Morphic simply would not exist. Beyond the discovery of the integrin class, Tim continues to drive a deep understanding of the importance of the receptors’ shapes through advanced crystallization methods. Tim has remained a steadfast scientific advisor and strategic counselor to our Company, and I look forward to collaborating with him for years to come.”

About Timothy A. Springer, PhD

Dr. Springer is an immunologist and biophysicist serving as Latham Family Professor at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr. Springer discovered integrins and their ligands in the 1980s and since then, has worked on elucidating regulation of their biological function. His pioneering work resulted in the detailed characterization of integrin structure and robust understanding of biophysical phenomena underlying their activation. This has led to the founding of multiple biotechnology companies (LeukoSite , Scholar Rock, Morphic Therapeutic) and approved therapeutics including Amevive®, Raptiva®, Campath®, Velcade®, and Entyvio®. Timothy A. Springer received his B.A. in Biochemistry from University of California in 1971, his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry from Harvard in 1976, and did a fellowship with Cesar Milstein in Cambridge, England.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaborations with Janssen and Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

