SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) to determine whether certain Morphic officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Morphic is a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer.
What Now: Morphic Holding, Inc. shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form
About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.
To be notified if a class action against Morphic Holding, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
|Contact:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
Robbins LLP
5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92122
adumas@robbinsllp.com
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com
|https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/
- Morphic Holding, Inc. Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Our Investigation of MORF - November 21, 2023
- Mobix Labs, Inc. and Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-4 - November 21, 2023
- Sutro Biopharma Promotes Jane Chung to President and Chief Operating Officer - November 21, 2023