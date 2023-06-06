WALTHAM, Mass., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, including a hosted fireside chat, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Fireside Chat Information
Date: Wednesday June 7, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM ET
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the Morphic website, or at the link here. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.
About Morphic Therapeutic
Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis, and cancer. Morphic is also advancing its pipeline and discovery activities in collaboration with Schrödinger using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.
Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718
- CELLF BIO Achieves Milestone With First In Human Implantation of BioSphincter™ - June 6, 2023
- Catholic University’s Light the Way Campaign Raises More Than $500 Million, Pope Francis Offers Congratulations - June 6, 2023
- Stryve Foods, Inc. Expands Distribution in the Convenience Store Channel - June 6, 2023