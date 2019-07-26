Morris Foundation Presents Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund Awards

Breaking News
Three Kentucky high school seniors receive college scholarships; Fund named in honor of Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862

2019_LS_award_recipients_2

(from Left to Right) The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund award recipients: Zachary John Lichtsteiner from Brown High School, Shelby Anne Cosper from Shelby County High School, and Henry Keith Davidson from Eastern High School.

2019_LS_award_recipients

(from Left to Right) The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund award recipients: Zachary John Lichtsteiner from Brown High School, Shelby Anne Cosper from Shelby County High School, and Henry Keith Davidson from Eastern High School.

2019_LS_awards

The 2019 Morris Foundation Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund awards.

2019_LS_Sexton

Mr. Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862.

Lexington, KY, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Morris Foundation presented awards on Tuesday from the Lewis Sexton Scholarship Fund at an event at UAW Local 862 in Louisville. Three Kentucky high school graduating seniors received $5,000 college scholarships.

The scholarship fund is named in honor of Lewis Sexton, former president of UAW Local 862 and the grandfather of Nate Morris, Founder and Chairman of Morris Industries. Mr. Morris is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon Global, a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms. 

In partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund provides scholarships to children of UAW Local 862 members or retirees who plan to attend college in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This is the 4th year of the scholarship fund. 

Previous award recipients have attended colleges across Kentucky including Bellarmine University, Eastern Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University.

The 2019 scholarship recipients are:

Shelby Anne Cosper
High School: Shelby County High School; College: Eastern Kentucky University

Henry Keith Davidson
High School: Eastern High School; College: University of Louisville

Zachary John Lichtsteiner
High School: Brown High School; College: University of Louisville

For more information on the scholarship program, please visit http://morrisindustries.com/lewissexton/ or email [email protected]

About Morris Industries:
Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Morris Industries is a conglomerate with holdings in technology companies whose mission is to reimagine the industrial economy. The flagship of Morris Industries is Rubicon Global.

About the Morris Foundation:
The Morris Foundation promotes the cherished American value that a better life is possible to those who seek it. The Foundation invests in causes that provide opportunities for self-advancement.

###

CONTACT: Dan Bayens
[email protected]
(859) 489-3022
