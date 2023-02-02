DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Year over year and quarter by quarter comparisons are included herewith. Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.14, compared to $0.99 for the third quarter of 2022 and $3.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.9 million, compared to $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 77 basis points, compared to 43 basis points for the third quarter of 2022 and 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Loans net of PPP grew $20.5 million, or 7.8% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022.

Return on average assets at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.03%, compared to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.24% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Total assets were $1.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $148.3 at December 31, 2021.

Full year net income of $21.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.0 million in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $9.98 in 2022, compared to $11.40 in 2021.

Net loans grew $125.7 million, or 13.57%, during 2022.

Bank-level efficiency ratio of 52.11% in 2022, compared to 50.56% in 2021.

Tangible book value per share of $72.65 at December 31, 2022, compared to $64.77 at December 31, 2021.

Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.66% for the full year 2022, compared to 1.96% for 2021.

“We are very pleased with the overall financial performance of the Company in 2022. In a year in which the Fed raised interest rates an unprecedented seven times and the occurrence of a fraud-related $3 million isolated loan loss we were still able to produce very strong returns for our shareholders,” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level we produced a 1.66% return on average assets and 13.45% return on average equity while growing assets $25.5 million and total equity $16.8 million at the company level after distributing $3.7 million in dividends back to our shareholders.”

On January 25, 2023, the company approved a first quarter dividend of $0.44 per share payable on or about March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023. The company also announced that Morris Bank’s Chief Banking Officer Stacy Brantley will be leaving the bank on February 3, 2023, to pursue other career opportunities. Mullis stated, “I would like to thank Stacy Brantley for his contributions to the bank since joining in 2009. Stacy is a great friend to me and has contributed to the growth and success of Morris Bank. I wish him well in his future endeavors.” Mullis was appointed to the additional role of Acting Chief Banking Officer of Morris Bank with Stacy’s departure.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidating Balance Sheet

December 31, 2022

December 31,

December 31,

2022 2021 Change

% Change

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,302,788 $ 162,649,843 $ (113,347,055 ) -69.69 % Federal funds sold 21,007,642 14,278,248 6,729,394 47.13 % Total cash and cash equivalents 70,310,430 176,928,091 (106,617,661 ) -60.26 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 350,000 (250,000 ) -71.43 % Securities available for sale, at fair value — 244,979,034 (244,979,034 ) — Securities held to maturity, at cost 259,677,508 11,123,253 248,554,255 2234.55 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,578,400 624,300 954,100 152.83 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,051,888,290 926,226,134 125,662,156 13.57 % Less-allowance for loan losses (13,629,255 ) (12,008,416 ) (1,620,839 ) 13.50 % Loans, net 1,038,259,035 914,217,718 124,041,317 13.57 % Bank premises and equipment, net 13,865,943 14,938,591 (1,072,648 ) -7.18 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 1,529,545 1,239,826 289,719 23.37 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 — — Intangible assets, net 2,023,540 2,369,390 (345,850 ) -14.60 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 3,715,202 5,332,096 (1,616,894 ) -30.32 % Accrued interest receivable 5,341,616 4,647,197 694,419 14.94 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 14,333,544 13,977,951 355,593 2.54 % Other assets 16,558,916 11,014,182 5,544,734 50.34 % Total Assets $ 1,436,655,383 $ 1,411,103,333 $ 25,552,050 1.81 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 339,657,309 $ 337,810,442 $ 1,846,867 0.55 % Interest bearing 876,009,017 886,394,003 (10,384,986 ) -1.17 % 1,215,666,326 1,224,204,445 (8,538,119 ) -0.70 % Other borrowed funds 48,826,681 28,752,079 20,074,602 69.82 % Lease liability for operating lease 1,529,545 1,239,826 289,719 23.37 % Accrued interest payable 143,899 134,392 9,507 7.07 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,461,126 8,513,648 (3,052,522 ) -35.85 % Total liabilities 1,271,627,577 1,262,844,390 8,783,187 0.70 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 2,171,665 2,159,148 12,517 0.58 % Paid in capital surplus 41,086,276 40,349,139 737,137 1.83 % Retained earnings 99,943,774 80,075,546 19,868,228 24.81 % Current year earnings 21,108,630 23,964,290 (2,855,660 ) -11.92 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,608,086 3,404,364 (796,278 ) -23.39 % Treasury Stock, at cost 56,912 shares (1,890,625 ) (1,693,544 ) (197,081 ) 11.64 % Total shareholders’ equity 165,027,806 148,258,943 16,768,863 11.31 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,436,655,383 $ 1,411,103,333 25,552,050 1.81 %

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income

December 31, 2022 December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 52,930,545 $ 52,043,715 $ 886,830 1.70 % Interest income on securities 7,294,294 5,895,358 1,398,936 23.73 % Income on federal funds sold 186,056 74,911 111,145 148.37 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 807,990 130,572 677,418 518.81 % Other interest and dividend income 460,924 177,004 283,920 160.40 % Total interest and dividend income 61,679,809 58,321,560 3,358,249 5.76 % Interest Expense: Deposits 4,530,637 2,338,787 2,191,850 93.72 % Interest on other borrowed funds 1,741,037 1,559,428 181,609 11.65 % Interest on federal funds purchased 3,221 — 3,221 — Total interest expense 6,274,895 3,898,215 2,376,680 60.97 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 55,404,914 54,423,345 981,569 1.80 % Less-provision for loan losses 5,100,000 2,000,000 3,100,000 155.00 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 50,304,914 52,423,345 (2,118,431 ) -4.04 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,417,905 1,983,721 434,184 21.89 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,512,194 1,600,219 (88,025 ) -5.50 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets 608,935 — 608,935 — Gain on sales and calls of securities — 299,870 (299,870 ) — Gain on sale of loans — 37,683 (37,683 ) — Increase in CSV of life insurance 355,593 357,508 (1,915 ) -0.54 % Other income 162,625 380,138 (217,513 ) -57.22 % Total noninterest income 5,057,252 4,659,139 398,113 8.54 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,532,771 18,241,891 290,880 1.59 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,290,897 2,201,420 89,477 4.06 % (Gain) Loss on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate — (2,610 ) 2,610 -100.00 % Loss on sales of premises and equipment 201,009 — 201,009 — Other expenses 12,397,182 10,413,609 1,983,573 19.05 % Total noninterest expense 33,421,859 30,854,310 2,567,549 8.32 % Income Before Income Taxes 21,940,307 26,228,174 (4,287,867 ) -16.35 % Provision for income taxes 831,677 2,263,886 (1,432,209 ) -63.26 % Net Income $ 21,108,630 $ 23,964,288 (2,855,658 ) -11.92 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 9.98 $ 11.40 (1.42 ) -12.46 % Diluted $ 9.98 $ 11.40 (1.42 ) -12.46 %

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Information Year Ending Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 9.98 $ 11.40 $ 3.14 $ 0.99 $ 3.21 $ 1.79 $ 3.38 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 9.98 11.40 3.14 0.99 3.21 1.79 3.38 Dividends per Common Share 1.76 1.52 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.38 Book Value per Common Share 78.04 70.34 78.04 75.42 74.97 72.49 70.34 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 72.65 64.77 72.65 70.01 69.52 66.98 64.77 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 2,115,032 2,102,359 2,116,521 2,118,910 2,116,526 2,108,037 2,106,819 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 2,114,753 2,107,857 2,114,753 2,116,921 2,120,374 2,114,439 2,107,857 Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only) Loans (net of PPP) 1,049,916 913,818 1,049,916 1,029,464 1,006,632 952,139 913,818 PPP Loans 33 9,974 33 66 2,768 5,284 9,974 Total Loans 1,049,949 923,792 1,049,949 1,029,530 1,009,399 957,423 923,792 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 339,785 343,437 339,785 366,924 367,639 365,018 343,437 Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 270,473 271,693 270,473 271,193 283,448 288,575 271,693 Savings & Money Market Deposits 444,170 436,462 444,170 434,765 415,922 434,635 436,462 Earnings Summary Net Interest Income 55,405 54,423 13,846 13,946 14,054 13,558 14,029 Provision for Loan Losses 5,100 2,000 600 3,750 375 375 150 Non-Interest Income 5,057 4,659 1,000 1,213 1,488 1,376 1,397 Non-Interest Expense 33,422 30,854 8,306 8,740 7,944 8,452 8,186 Earnings before Taxes 21,940 26,228 5,940 2,669 7,223 6,108 7,090 Income Taxes 832 2,264 (704 ) 568 421 547 – Net Income 21,109 23,964 6,644 2,101 6,802 5,561 7,090 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.66 % 1.96 % 2.03 % 0.80 % 2.08 % 1.74 % 2.24 % Return on Average Equity 13.45 % 16.55 % 15.90 % 6.34 % 16.93 % 14.87 % 18.99 % Equity/Assets 12.83 % 11.85 % 12.83 % 12.49 % 12.44 % 11.90 % 11.85 % Cost of Funds 0.38 % 0.20 % 0.77 % 0.43 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Net Interest Margin 4.11 % 4.18 % 4.13 % 4.12 % 4.14 % 4.04 % 4.16 % Efficiency Ratio 52.11 % 50.56 % 54.12 % 52.81 % 48.06 % 53.50 % 51.25 %

