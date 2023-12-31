The department of prime minister and cabinet blamed ‘administrative oversights’ for the missing recordsSliding doors: cabinet papers reveal how close Coalition came to endorsing emissions trading in 2003Australia went to war in Iraq based on ‘oral reports’ to cabinet from John HowardThe Morrison government failed to hand over some national security-related cabinet documents from the time of the Iraq war to the National Archives of Australia for potential public release.The National Archives of Australia on Monday released cabinet papers from 2003, a year most notable for the decision to invade Iraq under then prime minister John Howard. Continue reading…

