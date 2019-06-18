Morro Data Announces Certified Integration with JumpCloud’s Directory-as-a-Service®

CloudNAS and JumpCloud’s cloud identity service replace traditional on-premise servers

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morro Data , the provider of CloudNAS global file services, announces that it has integrated JumpCloud’s Directory-as-a-Service to offer businesses a way to eliminate traditional, on-premise, file servers and domain controllers allowing for a cloud-centric approach for key infrastructure.

“CloudNAS customers are already enjoying the benefits of cloud scalability and NAS performance for their files,” said Paul Tien, founder and CEO of Morro Data. “However, some of our customers would also like to migrate their domain controllers to the cloud. JumpCloud’s Directory-as-a-Service centralizes and simplifies identity management with no need for on-premise servers. By integrating JumpCloud’s Directory-as-a-Service with Morro Data’s CloudNAS, both the domain controller and the traditional NAS are upgraded with modern cloud alternatives without sacrificing performance or control.”

Morro Data’s Cloud NAS solution modernizes enterprise file sharing with a scalable hybrid cloud architecture. Connected through a global file system, CloudNAS CacheDrive gateways are deployed on premise to accelerate file access from the cloud and sync among multiple sites while maintaining a fast, secure, and familiar NAS interface. Applications for CloudNAS include multi-site file server consolidation, cloud backup and archive for files and VM, as well as design collaboration. Cloud storage providers supported include AWS, Wasabi, Backblaze, and Microsoft SharePoint.

CloudNAS with JumpCloud Directory-as-a-Service provides the following key benefits:

Identity Management and Access Control: Centrally secure and manage user identities and credentials. Connect users with all of their resources with a single password.

Centrally secure and manage user identities and credentials. Connect users with all of their resources with a single password. Same NAS interface, performance, and control: CacheDrive maintains the familiar NAS interface with data in the cloud. JumpCloud’s cloud-based LDAP directory performs the same control as Active Directory, providing secure authentication and authorization for NAS users.

CacheDrive maintains the familiar NAS interface with data in the cloud. JumpCloud’s cloud-based LDAP directory performs the same control as Active Directory, providing secure authentication and authorization for NAS users. Sync globally: CloudNAS intelligently syncs files globally and enables remote team collaboration. JumpCloud eliminates need to have separate domain controllers at multiple sites.

CloudNAS intelligently syncs files globally and enables remote team collaboration. JumpCloud eliminates need to have separate domain controllers at multiple sites. Consolidate with Single Namespace and Unlimited Capacity: Sync, Replicate, Archive shares store different data types in single namespace.

Sync, Replicate, Archive shares store different data types in single namespace. JumpCloud for Office 365: CloudNAS leverages JumpCloud’s Office 365 integration to allow authentication for its SharePoint Sync function which accelerates the access of SharePoint document libraries with on premise caching and syncs the files to separate cloud storage for backup.

CloudNAS leverages JumpCloud’s Office 365 integration to allow authentication for its SharePoint Sync function which accelerates the access of SharePoint document libraries with on premise caching and syncs the files to separate cloud storage for backup. Other CloudNAS Functions: Morro Audit for compliance, RTC for Revit for remote team collaboration for architects and engineers, Morro Migrate to automatically move data from on premise servers to cloud with minimal down time.

Morro Audit for compliance, RTC for Revit for remote team collaboration for architects and engineers, Morro Migrate to automatically move data from on premise servers to cloud with minimal down time. Low Deployment Cost and low TCO: Choice of Business, Enterprise, and Design Collaboration plans with physical gateways or VMware or Hyper-V VMs.

“CloudNAS and JumpCloud Directory-as-a-Service presents a powerful and very progressive combination of cloud-based technologies for sysadmins and IT personnel,” said Greg Keller, Chief Strategy Officer at JumpCloud. “JumpCloud and Morro Data’s philosophies of ‘lifting and shifting’ traditional infrastructure like file servers or domain controllers to the cloud demonstrates our common belief that sysadmins should be focused on solving bigger problems for their companies, not minding servers. We are glad to have Morro Data in our network of certified solutions for our common customers.”

Availability

CloudNAS integration with JumpCloud Directory-as-a-Service is available immediately from Morro Data and its Global MSPEdge partners. For Morro Data CloudNAS product and service information visit https://www.morrodata.com . For a free trial of JumpCloud’s Directory-as-a-Service, visit www.jumpcloud.com and review JumpCloud’s integration article with CloudNAS at https://support.jumpcloud.com/customer/portal/articles/2976920

About Morro Data

Morro Data enables high performance collaboration across global sites by offering a Hybrid Cloud NAS solution to sync, lock, and protect office and design files across multiple locations. Morro’s core team previously developed the award-winning industry-leading ReadyNAS. Hybrid Cloud NAS is NAS re-invented for the cloud era, moving data to the cloud for reliable, accessible and scalable storage, all while delivering local LAN performance. Applications for Morro Data’s Cloud NAS solution include multiple office file sync, backup to cloud, instant disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and remote design collaboration. Our top user feedbacks are the ease-of-use and price-performance. For more information, visit www.morrodata.com .

About JumpCloud®

JumpCloud, the first Directory-as-a-Service® platform, is Active Directory and LDAP reimagined. JumpCloud securely manages and connects user identities to their systems, applications, data, and network. Try JumpCloud’s cloud-based directory service at jumpcloud.com.

Autodesk and Revit are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc.

Active Directory, SharePoint, Office 365 are registered trademarks of Microsoft.