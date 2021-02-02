Morten Meldgaard discusses learning to trust your nature, being patient and changing yourself in ‘Forty-Nine Steps’

Breaking News
The author shares a day-to-day perspective on what it takes to move forward as a human being

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Through a collection of stories, essays, poems, and comments, Morten Meldgaard’s memoir “Forty-Nine Steps: Forty-Nine Steps in a Male Midlife Crisis” (published by Archway Publishing) shares one middle-aged man’s coming of age in troubled times.

 

Meldgaard talks about how a spiritual dimension entered his life and eventually saved his health, his marriage and his family. This book testifies to one aspect of existence, namely the reality of a so-called “inner life.” It is about creating, establishing, and evolving an inner life as a basis of hope. It is about nurturing and maintaining a healthy relationship with oneself and the spirit.

 

“Many traditional self-help books written by male authors take a birds-eye or helicopter perspective view on development,” Meldgaard explains. “In my book you get a day to day perspective on what it takes to move forward as a human being, from self-pity and blaming others to responsibility and self-reliance.”

 

“Forty-Nine Steps” is available for purchase on Archway Publishing’s website at: https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001245548

 

“Forty-Nine Steps”

By Morten Meldgaard

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480889538

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480889545

E-Book | 162 pages | ISBN 9781480889552

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Morten Meldgaard is an architect, film director and has a doctorate. He teaches and does research at the Royal Danish Academy of fine Arts, school of architecture. Apart from this he studied Taoism, philosophy, Buddhism and Earth wisdom. In 2018 he co-authored the CHERISH installation inside the Copenhagen Marble church, with his wife Veronica Hodges, heralding a holistic outlook on life and cherishing the beauty of Mother Earth. He lives in central Copenhagen, with his wife and three kids and their dog Freddie. For more information, visit his website: www.mortenmeldgaard.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

