Breaking News
Home / Top News / Mosaic Capital Partners Provides subordinated Debt to Gautier Steel

Mosaic Capital Partners Provides subordinated Debt to Gautier Steel

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC (“Mosaic”) announced today a subordinated debt investment in support of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”) buyout of Gautier Steel, Ltd. (“Gautier Steel” or the “Company”), a niche manufacturer of specialty shapes and sizes of hot rolled steel bar products. Mosaic’s $12 million investment in Gautier Steel will help enable the Company to implement a 100% S-Corp ESOP.

Glen Buckley, CEO of Gautier Steel commented, “Mosaic’s track record of collaborating with ESOP companies made them the ideal candidate for financial and technical support in our ESOP transaction. We know that Mosaic will be a great partner as the Company continues its ESOP journey.”

Mosaic Managing Partner Dabney Smith added, “We were thrilled when Gautier Steel’s advisor, Signet Capital Advisors, came to us with the express intent of establishing an ESOP. The ESOP structure was a fitting option for Gautier Steel.  We are confident that the outstanding management team and employees will continue to achieve superior results, and thus create prosperity for both the Company and the employees. We look forward to a great partnership with Glen and his team.”

Signet Capital Advisors served as the Company’s financial advisor during the transaction, and additional funding was provided by PNC.

About Gautier Steel, Ltd.
Gautier Steel, Ltd. (“Gautier Steel”) is a highly respected, leading niche boutique steel mill known for exceptional service and quality located in Johnstown, PA. Gautier Steel makes and sells niche shape and size hot rolled steel bar flats, squares, and special section products, typically on short manufacturing runs.

About Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC
Mosaic Capital Partners, LLC (“Mosaic”) is a private equity firm providing mezzanine debt and equity to privately held lower middle market companies. Based in Charlotte, NC, Mosaic employs traditional private equity buyout strategies while also applying the partners’ unique expertise in Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Mosaic aims to help business owners achieve liquidity, wealth transfer and ownership transition with its PE-ESOP product.

Contact:
Shaila Gupta
Marketing Associate
Mosaic Capital Partners
101 S. Tryon Street, Suite 2620
Charlotte, NC 28280
Email: [email protected]
www.mosaic-cp.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.