Remend recognizes Mosaicx for its flexibility, product quality, company vision, and security and compliance protocols

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaicx, a conversational AI pioneer, was recently awarded “Best Agentless Payment Processor for Enterprise Customers” in Remend’s 2023 AI Self-Service Automation Report and Buyer’s Guide. Remend recognizes Mosaicx for its comprehensive roster of enterprise and mid-market customers, proven results across industries, and strong competency in payment processing. The guide also highlights Mosaicx’ security and compliance approach and long-standing customer relationships.

Remend’s report contains 70 service provider profiles built from product demonstrations, requests for information responses, and interviews with senior management. The company gives Mosaicx high marks in five crucial categories, including:

Flexibility: A

Product: A

Security and Compliance: A

Company: A

Go-to-Market Strategy/Vision: A+

“Mosaicx is an intuitive and well-rounded product, with a vast and strong go-to-market strategy,” said John Triano, conversational AI advisor at Remend. “Its significant background in agentless payment support for enterprise clients allows businesses to manage substantial payment volume while upholding customer satisfaction and retention. If an enterprise is interested in high-capacity payment processing via agentless voice interaction, Mosaicx is the top provider.”

Remend’s guide is for industry leaders, decision-makers, and professionals interested in learning more about the transformative services of AI-driven voice technology and digital self-service automation. To purchase and view Remend’s AI Self-Service resources, visit:

Purchase AI Voice and Digital Self-Service Automation Report

Free Buyer’s Guide for AI Self-Service Automation

“We are honored to receive the ‘Best Agentless Payment Processor for Enterprise Customers’ award from Remend,” said Matt Whitmer, chief revenue officer of Mosaicx. “At Mosaicx, we strive to provide cutting-edge solutions that deliver exceptional value and seamless experiences to our enterprise customers across the Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Travel, Insurance, Telco, Media, and Utilities sectors. This recognition underscores our commitment to product excellence and our vision for the future. We are proud to stand alongside the best in the industry and remain dedicated to enhancing how businesses handle high-volume payment processing through agentless voice interactions.”

Learn more about Mosaicx by visiting https://www.mosaicx.com/.

About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is a cloud-based solution that uses conversational AI, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple. Mosaicx is a part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

