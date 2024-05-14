Leader in conversational AI solutions will exhibit award-nominated product suite at CCW events, highlighting how its Mosaicx360 platform uplevels customer experiences

OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaicx, a cloud-based conversational AI solution, has been named a finalist in the “Automation Solution of the Year” category of the 2024 CCW Excellence Awards. The award recognizes innovative companies and top-performing executives for their contributions to the customer contact profession. Winners will be announced at a gala during Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas on June 3 – 6, 2024. In addition to participating in CCW Las Vegas, Mosaicx executives will lend their expertise to AI discussions at CCW CXO Exchange in St. Louis, Mo., from May 15 – 17.

“We’re honored to return to CCW’s events with this nomination and to be recognized as a leader in delivering AI and automation solutions that enhance customer experiences,” said Rebecca Jones, president of Mosaicx. “We are eager to celebrate this milestone with our customers and industry peers and continue setting the standard of excellence for IT service providers.”

Finalists in the “Automation Solution of the Year” category are recognized for developing automation solutions that have profoundly improved operational efficiencies while enhancing customer service and agent performance.

Mosaicx360 combines high-tech solutions with deep expertise to enable companies and people to communicate using human-machine interfaces. Mosaicx Engage, part of the comprehensive Mosaicx360 solution suite, enhances inbound-outbound, voice-and-text communications for customers and employees. The tool facilitates more than 1.1 billion call minutes annually, driving productivity and increasing business revenue.

“The 2024 Awards program highlights narratives of resilience, perseverance and unwavering operational continuity within the profession. Each finalist has shown a relentless pursuit of excellence that showcases the very best of our profession, and we applaud their remarkable achievements,” said Mario Matulich, president of Customer Management Practice, the analyst, advisor and industry network overseeing CCW Digital events.

Mosaicx will showcase its conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies at two upcoming CCW events.

CCW Las Vegas The Mosaicx team will host registrants at an exhibition booth (#115) to demonstrate its industry-leading conversational AI solutions. Jones will participate in the “Stronger Together: Empowering Women’s Impact in the Workplace and Community” panel on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 a.m. PT. She will be joined by industry leaders to share insights on the crucial importance of collaboration, support and the creation of inspirational narratives highlighting successful female leaders.

CCW CXO Exchange in St. Louis, Mo.

The Mosaicx team will lead a roundtable and panel discussion about the impacts of AI on customer service and how to balance AI with human connection at the event. Director of Product Management Lauren Morris will moderate the session, “The AI Imperative: Impacts and Outcomes of Generative AI on Customer Service Organizations,” on Wednesday, May 15 at 5:15 p.m. CT in the Pershing/Lindell meeting room. Jones will moderate a panel on the event’s mainstage on Thursday, May 16 at 4:15 p.m. CT, called “Balancing AI and Human Touch in Customer Experience.”



About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is a cloud-based solution that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx is a part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

