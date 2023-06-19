Leader in AI solutions will exhibit and present recent updates that help businesses keep pace with modern customer experience demands

OMAHA, Neb., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaicx, a cloud-based conversational AI solution, today announced it will exhibit at Customer Contact Week (CCW’s) 25th-anniversary show in Las Vegas on June 19 – 22. CCW is the leading event series dedicated to serving professionals within the customer service industry.

Rebecca Jones, general manager of Mosaicx, will participate in a discussion at the CCWomen Networking Breakfast on Thu., June 22, at 7 a.m. PT. The conversation will focus on “Empowering Success: Filling Your Cup for Career Fulfillment and Personal Growth.”

Mosaicx and customers Vibrant Emotional Health, Wells Fargo, Google, and Fiserv/Clover will lead a workshop titled “From Crisis to Care: Navigating Critical Interactions in High-Stress Environments.” The workshop will take place on Tue., June 20, at 3:30 p.m. PT in the Caesars Forum, Summit 218-221.

“We’re looking forward to participating in the event and being a part of the discussions driving enhancements in customer experience technologies,” said Rebecca Jones, general manager of Mosaicx. “The Mosaicx team is excited to connect with our customers and other industry experts to exchange insights on emerging customer experience trends. I’m particularly eager to discuss how strategic uses of AI can allow businesses to tap into new revenue opportunities and positively impact customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty.”

Mosaicx helps businesses harness the power of conversational AI to strengthen customer experiences. The company’s solutions make it easy for businesses to engage with customers and employees by delivering contextualized and personalized interactions at scale. Most recently, Mosaicx announced the launch of Mosaicx Agent, a collaboration between agents and the Mosaicx sales team to help these businesses navigate the emerging AI landscape and find the best solution to fit their needs.

At the CCW event, the company will unveil its new AI solution and service offering further positioning Mosaicx as a leader in omni-channel self-service.

Launched today, MosaiCX Advisor, a consulting program designed to empower Mosaicx customers to rapidly respond to changes, drive solution optimization and deliver improved customer outcomes.

MosAIcx Expert, a phone and web-based generative AI solution, that answers frequently asked questions in a controlled manner through information derived from a company’s specific data, not the wide web.

To schedule a meeting at CCW and experience Mosaicx’ conversational AI solutions firsthand, visit https://www.mosaicx.com/events/20230619-vegas-ccw.

About Mosaicx

Mosaicx is a cloud-based solution that uses conversational AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to automate interactions with customers and employees. Its IVA technology delivers fast, easy, personalized service through industry-leading voice recognition and digital messaging capabilities, creating positive interactions that drive improved customer and employee satisfaction. Mosaicx makes conversational AI surprisingly simple. Mosaicx is a part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

