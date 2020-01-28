Moscow imposes special safety measures at tourist sites over coronavirus fears

Moscow city authorities have put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites due to fears over the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
