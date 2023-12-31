‘These accusations are unfounded,’ Kremlin official tells Russian media. This blog is now closedSee all our Russia-Ukraine war coverageMoscow’s aerial bombardment of Ukraine has left 32 dead, AP reports.At least 144 people were wounded and an unknown number buried under rubble in the assault, which damaged a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools. Continue reading…
