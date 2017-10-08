Moscow warns it may restrict U.S. media in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is within its rights to restrict the operations of U.S. media organizations in Russia in retaliation for what Moscow calls U.S. pressure on a Kremlin-backed TV station, a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday.
