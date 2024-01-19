Bio-repellents lead over synthetic ones, online sales to soar, retail dominates, and Asia Pacific sees fastest growth in mosquito repellent market

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Size & Overview:

The mosquito repellent market achieved a valuation of USD 6.9 billion in 2023, with a projected growth to USD 9.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2030.

Robust demand for mosquito repellents market is particularly pronounced in developing nations, driven by escalating population figures and increased migration to urban centers. The transformation of rural areas into suburban landscapes has led to mosquitoes adapting to evolving environmental conditions.

These adaptive mosquitoes pose a significant health risk, being carriers of deadly diseases such as dengue, zika, and yellow fever, impacting not only developed nations but also posing threats in the developing regions of the world.

Request for SAMPLE copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25825

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 USD 6.9 billion Estimated Revenue 2030 USD 9.0 billion Growth Rate – CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 200 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Source

Sales Channel

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Pacific Key Companies Profiled Godrej Group

S.C. Johnson and Sons

Dabur India Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Limited

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

BASF SE

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.

3M Company

Global Consumer Products Private Limited

Herbal Strategi

Market Growth Drivers:

Population Growth and Urbanization: The expanding global population, especially in developing countries, coupled with increasing urbanization, fuels the demand for mosquito repellents. As more people move to urban areas, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases rises, driving the need for effective repellent solutions.

Environmental Changes and Mosquito Adaptation: The evolution of rural areas into suburban landscapes and changing environmental conditions contribute to mosquitoes adapting and thriving in new habitats. This adaptation increases the prevalence of disease-carrying mosquitoes, necessitating a higher demand for mosquito repellents.

Prevalence of Mosquito-Borne Diseases: The alarming incidence of deadly diseases such as dengue, zika, and yellow fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, creates a heightened awareness and demand for effective mosquito repellent solutions. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing preventive measures to protect themselves from these diseases.

Health Consciousness: Growing awareness about the health risks associated with mosquito bites has led to an increased focus on preventive measures. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and proactive in using mosquito repellents to avoid potential diseases, driving market growth.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and technological advancements in the formulation of mosquito repellents contribute to the development of more effective and long-lasting products. Innovations in product formulations, such as natural and skin-friendly ingredients, enhance consumer acceptance and drive market growth.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/mosquito-repellents-market.asp

Market Restraints:

Environmental Concerns: Some traditional mosquito repellents contain chemicals that raise environmental concerns. The use of certain active ingredients, such as DEET, may have ecological implications, leading to resistance from environmentally conscious consumers and regulatory bodies.

Development of Resistance in Mosquitoes: Prolonged and widespread use of certain repellent chemicals can lead to the development of resistance in mosquito populations. This poses a challenge to the effectiveness of existing repellent products and may necessitate the development of new formulations.

Health and Safety Concerns: Consumer concerns about the potential health risks associated with long-term exposure to certain chemical repellents may limit their widespread adoption. This is particularly relevant for products containing synthetic chemicals, and the market may face increased demand for safer and more natural alternatives.

Competition from Alternative Products: The market faces competition from alternative mosquito control methods, such as mosquito nets, electronic mosquito traps, and other innovative solutions. Consumers may opt for these alternatives, impacting the demand for traditional repellent products.

Regulatory Restrictions: Stringent regulations and guidelines regarding the use of certain chemicals in consumer products, coupled with evolving safety standards, can pose challenges for manufacturers. Compliance with regulatory requirements may increase production costs and limit the availability of certain active ingredients.

Opportunities:

Development of Natural and Eco-Friendly Formulations: Growing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly products provides an opportunity for manufacturers to develop mosquito repellents using plant-based and environmentally sustainable ingredients. This aligns with the increasing demand for green and sustainable solutions.

Innovative Product Formats: The introduction of innovative product formats, such as wearable mosquito repellent devices, patches, and novel application methods, can create new market segments and attract consumers seeking convenient and user-friendly solutions.

Smart Mosquito Repellent Technologies: Integration of smart technologies, such as IoT-enabled mosquito repellent devices, can offer real-time monitoring and personalized solutions. Smart repellents with features like automatic activation and adjustable settings based on mosquito activity present opportunities for differentiation in the market.

Expansion in Emerging Markets: The rising demand for mosquito repellents in developing countries provides an opportunity for market expansion. Manufacturers can focus on these regions, understanding local preferences, and adapting products to suit the unique needs of diverse consumer bases.

Collaboration with Health Agencies and NGOs: Collaborating with health agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to promote awareness and education about mosquito-borne diseases can enhance the market presence. Such partnerships can contribute to building trust in repellent products and drive preventive healthcare initiatives.

Customization for Specific Geographic Regions: Adapting formulations and marketing strategies to cater to specific mosquito species prevalent in different geographic regions can enhance product effectiveness. Customized solutions for specific regions can address the unique challenges posed by local mosquito populations.

Mosquito Repellent Market Ecosystem:

Based on repellent type, spray segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Mosquito repellent sprays and aerosols function by releasing a mist of liquid particles from a pressurized can or bottle. When the nozzle is activated, the repellent liquid is dispersed as a fine mist. This application method offers ease of use and allows the repellent to be applied to various fabrics and surfaces for effective mosquito protection. Sprays demonstrate quicker efficacy compared to alternative products like coils, incense sticks, mats, and liquids. North American and European countries exhibit a notable inclination towards the use of sprays, aerosols, and pump sprays for mosquito repellency.

Independent Stores is expected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment of the mosquito repellent market.

Independent stores concentrate on offering a distinct selection of products rather than a wide range of goods. Various categories of independent stores include department stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and discount stores. Consumers typically favor independent stores for the personalized shopping experience they provide. These stores create a shopper-friendly environment through a straightforward layout that allows consumers to navigate easily.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the mosquito repellent market.

The expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region is a result of urbanization, the migration of populations from rural to suburban areas, and the heightened occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases. Nations like China, India, Indonesia, and Australia experience climates conducive to mosquito breeding, particularly during the monsoon season. Furthermore, governmental initiatives play a supportive role in fostering market growth within this region.

Recent Developments:

Technological Advancements: Ongoing research has been focused on developing advanced formulations and delivery mechanisms for mosquito repellents, including the use of smart technologies and innovative application methods.

Eco-Friendly and Natural Products: There has been an increasing demand for eco-friendly and natural mosquito repellents. Companies have been introducing products with plant-based ingredients to cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

Global Health Initiatives: Collaborations with health organizations and NGOs have been prominent, aiming to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases and promote the use of repellents as a preventive measure.

Regional Focus: Companies have been tailoring products to suit specific regional needs, considering the diversity of mosquito species and prevalence of diseases in different geographic areas.

Market Expansion in Developing Countries: The mosquito repellent market has been expanding in developing countries due to a rise in population, urbanization, and increasing awareness of the health risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases.

Innovative Product Formats: Continued innovation in product formats, such as wearable repellent devices, patches, and long-lasting formulations, has been observed to cater to consumer preferences for convenience and effectiveness.

Key Companies Covered:

Godrej Group: The Godrej Group is a diversified conglomerate based in India. Godrej Consumer Products, a part of the Godrej Group, is known for its mosquito repellent products, including sprays, coils, and creams. Their products often incorporate innovative technologies for effective mosquito protection.

S.C. Johnson and Sons: S.C. Johnson is a global company specializing in household cleaning and pest control products. Their mosquito repellent products, such as OFF! and Raid, are widely recognized. The company emphasizes research and development to create effective and user-friendly mosquito protection solutions.

Dabur India Ltd.: Dabur is an Indian consumer goods company known for its focus on natural and Ayurvedic products. Dabur’s mosquito repellent range includes creams, lotions, and coils infused with herbal ingredients, catering to consumers looking for natural alternatives.

Jyothy Laboratories Limited: Jyothy Laboratories is an Indian company with a presence in the mosquito repellent market. Their brand, Maxo, offers a range of mosquito repellent products, including coils and vaporizers. The company is known for its commitment to innovation in the household and personal care segments.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.: Reckitt Benckiser is a multinational consumer goods company with a diverse product portfolio. Their mosquito repellent brand, Mortein, offers a variety of products such as coils, sprays, and electric vaporizers. The company is focused on providing solutions for insect control and hygiene.

BASF SE: BASF is a global chemical company that provides various solutions, including those for the insect control market. They may supply key ingredients for mosquito repellent formulations, contributing to the development of effective and safe products.

SPECTRUM BRANDS, INC.: Spectrum Brands is a consumer products company with a portfolio that includes insect control solutions. Their mosquito repellent products often span different formats, such as sprays, candles, and coils, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

3M Company: 3M is a multinational conglomerate known for its diverse range of products, including those in the consumer healthcare sector. They may offer innovative technologies and materials used in the production of mosquito repellent products.

Global Consumer Products Private Limited: Global Consumer Products is an Indian company specializing in household insecticides. Their brand, All Out, is well-known for its mosquito repellent products, including coils and liquid vaporizers, offering effective protection against mosquitoes.

Market Segment:

Product Type:

Coil: Mosquito repellent coils are typically made from a mixture of insecticides and other ingredients. When burned, these coils release smoke that repels mosquitoes.

Cream: Mosquito repellent creams are topical solutions applied to the skin, providing a protective barrier against mosquito bites.

Mat: Mosquito repellent mats are designed to be used with electric vaporizers. These mats release insect-repelling substances when heated.

Spray/Aerosols: Mosquito repellent sprays or aerosols create a mist of liquid particles and are applied directly to the skin or sprayed in the environment.

Vaporizer: Mosquito repellent vaporizers are electric devices that heat mosquito repellent mats or liquids to release vapors into the air.

Oil: Mosquito repellent oils are applied to the skin or diffused in the air to repel mosquitoes. They can be synthetic or bio-based.

Source:

Synthetic Mosquito Repellent: Repellents derived from chemical compounds, often manufactured in laboratories.

Bio-based Mosquito Repellent: Repellents made from natural ingredients, often plant extracts or essential oils.

Sales Channel:

Retail: Mosquito repellents sold through traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Online: Mosquito repellents available for purchase through e-commerce platforms.

Supermarket: Mosquito repellents sold in large retail stores offering a variety of products.

Others: This category may encompass other sales channels like specialty stores, pharmacies, or convenience stores.

Region/Country:

North America, Latin America, Europe: Geographic regions representing different markets for mosquito repellent products.

APEC (Asia Pacific excluding China): Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation region, excluding China.

China, Japan: Specific countries within the Asia Pacific region.

Middle East and Africa: Geographical region encompassing countries in the Middle East and Africa.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number – 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com