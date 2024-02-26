A majority of Americans now support building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a Monmouth University poll released Monday.

The poll found that 61% of Americans say illegal immigration is a “very serious problem” leading into the 2024 election cycle.

“Illegal immigration has taken center stage as a defining issue this presidential election year. Other Monmouth polling found this to be [President] Biden’s weakest policy area, including among his f

