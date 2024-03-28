A slim majority of Americans are in favor of a House bill that would ban TikTok if the platform is not sold to a company without ties to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Wednesday poll.

The poll from Quinnipiac University found that 51% of Americans support the legislation, compared to 41% who support an outright national ban. A plurality of voters, 47%, said they oppose the latter move.

Broken down by age, however, younger Americans are far more likely to defend acce

[Read Full story at source]