Most Louisiana refineries running as storm cuts 70% of offshore oil

Tropical Storm Barry slowly moved on to the Louisiana coast and quickly weakened from hurricane strength on Saturday afternoon, leaving in its wake 70 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production shut in, the U.S. government said.
