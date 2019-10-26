Most of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic - October 26, 2019
- Erdogan should be prosecuted over Syrian offensive: ex-U.N. investigator del Ponte - October 26, 2019
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest - October 26, 2019