Most of NFL’s Houston Texans kneel during anthem after owner’s ‘inmates’ remark

(Reuters) – Most of the National Football League’s Houston Texans team knelt in protest as the national anthem was played for Sunday’s game in Seattle, an apparent rebuke of team owner Bob McNair for his remark about “inmates running the prison.”
