Most American voters have little confidence that President Biden possesses the physical and mental fitness required to serve another term in the White House, while a similar majority is concerned that former President Trump would not act ethically if elected, according to a new poll.
The Pew Research Center survey released on Wednesday shows that most American voters do not appear happy with a Biden-Trump rematch just six months ahead of the presidential election.
The survey sh
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Dem who called for Trump’s arrest sympathetic to scandalous sibling - April 25, 2024
- Trump attorney, Supreme Court justice clash on whether a president who ‘ordered’ a ‘coup’ could be prosecuted - April 25, 2024
- Most voters doubt Biden’s physical, mental fitness to be president, Trump’s ability to act ethically: poll - April 25, 2024