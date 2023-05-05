Findings show discrepancies in what moms want versus what they will likely get from their families

Favorite ”television mom” — Debra Barone of “Everybody Loves Raymond” — hasn’t been on the air in 18 years

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer marketing and insights platform, today released the results from its annual Mother’s Day survey on activities, celebrations and gifting. The findings show that 64% of mothers and family members surveyed plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year and of those partaking, 70% plan to do it in person.

Key Findings:

What Moms Want: 60% of mothers surveyed say that spending time with their children is the best Mother’s Day gift. Other desired gifts include: Dining out at a restaurant (41%) Flowers, plants, and/or cards (39%) Gift cards (32%) Home-cooked meal (31%)

60% of mothers surveyed say that spending time with their children is the best Mother’s Day gift. Other desired gifts include: What Moms Will Get: Among those celebrating Mother’s Day, top gifts family members plan to give to a special “mom” in their life include: 54% will give cards 53% will give flowers/plants 35% will go to a restaurant 22% plan to cook 9% will gift something handmade

Among those celebrating Mother’s Day, top gifts family members plan to give to a special “mom” in their life include: Activities vs. Gifts: 50% say they expect to spend between $50 and $149 for Mother’s Day activities with family, such as dining out, movies, shopping or games. More than 75% say they will spend under $100 for cards, flowers and gifts.

50% say they expect to spend between $50 and $149 for Mother’s Day activities with family, such as dining out, movies, shopping or games. More than 75% say they will spend under $100 for cards, flowers and gifts. Pets Are Family Too: 43% of women who do not have children say they plan to celebrate Mother’s Day with their pets. Activities include: Spending time with their pet (74%) Giving them a special treat (62%) or a special toy (31%)

43% of women who do not have children say they plan to celebrate Mother’s Day with their pets. Activities include: Top Matriarchs of Television: 15% of mothers say Debra Barone from “Everybody Loves Raymond” is the TV mom that they identify most closely with, especially among GenX (20%) and Boomers (25%). Lorelai Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls” (13%) and Claire Dunphy from “Modern Family” (12%) round out the top three.

Prodege conducted this online survey using their AI-Enabled DIY programming solution, Pollfish on April 21 – 25, 2023 among 1,000 respondents representative of US General Population with +/-3% margin of error.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm and three strategic acquisitions in 2022, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

Media Contacts:

ICR Inc.

Prodege-PR@icrinc.com