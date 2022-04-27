Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Some Refreshing and Unique Gift Ideas From Shots Box

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Check out unique gift ideas and spring whiskeys perfect for fun cocktails and memorable experiences this Mother’s Day.

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shots Box, experts in delivering curated craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits to your doorstep, is showcasing premium beverages and gift ideas perfect for this Mother’s Day. From its signature Whiskey Tasters Club to premium whiskey selections, a refreshing and unique gift of high-end, luxury spirits is the perfect way to celebrate all the moms and maternal figures out there.

“We’re always looking for new and creative ways to show we care, and we’ve put forward some fun ideas to change things up this year,” said JC Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. “We have some great selections of premium whiskeys as well as some interactive gift ideas like our champagne cocktail kit that are sure to bring people together, celebrate and appreciate the moms in our lives.”

Look beyond the flowers and chocolates this year and give a unique, premium gift meant to be enjoyed over time. Here are a few great ideas from Shots Box that will make mom smile:

  • Shots Box Whiskey Tasters Club Membership – Available in full or half-year memberships, the club is perfect for those who love to discover new flavors, brands, and experiences. Each comes included with five curated small-batch, craft and unique whiskey samples, two Official Shots Box Glencairn glasses, a Shots Box pencil, and a whiskey tasting journal.
  • Champagne Cocktail Kit – An all-in-one travel-friendly cocktail kit featuring top-shelf ingredients and enough champagne to make four signature cocktails.
  • Beach Whiskey Island Coconut Whiskey – 35% alcohol by volume (ABV). Take a trip to the beach with this smooth whiskey with natural coconut and a hint of wild blueberry made in Louisville, Kentucky.
  • Full Curl Straight Bourbon Whiskey – 40% ABV. Straight bourbon whiskey, matured in new charred oak barrels for at least two years, evoking the bold vitality and broad range of the Rocky Mountain Bighorn. Produced in Bozeman, Montana.
  • Tennessee Legend Salted Caramel – 30% ABV. A decadent caramel, savory sea salt-flavored whiskey, distilled within the Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Women continue to be a growing force in the whiskey scene, whether it comes to producing it or enjoying it. In 2018, Woodford Reserve named Elizabeth McCall Assistant Master Distiller, making the 33-year-old mother one of the youngest female distillers in the United States. According to a study by consumer market research company MRI-Simmons, American women account for 30% to 40% of whiskey sales. The study also reports that women account for 39.1% of Canadian whisky sales; 38.5% of blended whiskey and rye; 36.5% of Bourbon; 37.6% of Irish whiskey; and 29.8% of Scotch. Whiskey continues to make a great gift for moms and those who play the motherly role in shaping families.

This year, make Mother’s Day extra special and show some love with a refreshing and unique Mother’s Day gift from Shots Box. 

To learn more, visit www.shotsbox.com.

About Shots Box
Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that offers arrays of shot-sized craft distilled liquors from local, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits from small businesses and top distillers. Curated by tastemakers and delivered nationally, Shots Box is best known for top-rated whiskey subscription services The Whiskey Club and The Whiskey Tasters Club offered in half-year and annual subscriptions. Featured in Forbes, Thrive Global, Condé Nast Traveler, Rolling Stone, and The Chive, Shots Box provides a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, learn how to properly taste liquors, and gain access to full bottles of spirits that are not accessible elsewhere.

