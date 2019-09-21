Motion to oust UK Labour Party deputy leader withdrawn: lawmaker

A motion to abolish the position of deputy leader at Britain’s main opposition Labour Party in a bid to oust Tom Watson, whose position on Brexit differs from leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been withdrawn, lawmaker Mary Creagh said on Saturday.
