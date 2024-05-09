Courtesy of Purolator Courtesy of Purolator

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motiv, a leading Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of class 4-6 electric trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce, today announced it has fully completed the delivery of 55 Motiv electric trucks to Purolator , a leading integrated freight, package, and logistics solutions provider. Purolator ordered the additional vehicles last year following a successful pilot of five Motiv electric trucks in 2021. The new trucks bring Purolator’s total Motiv truck count to 60, which have been deployed to daily routes across Canada in Richmond, B.C., Quebec City, Que., Montreal, Que., and Vancouver, B.C.

Purolator’s first five Motiv electric trucks delivered in 2021 have completed tens of thousands of miles of deliveries while reducing tailpipe Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, helping Purolator move toward its 2030 goal of vehicle electrification and reduced GHG emissions.

A Motiv support team member was stationed at Purolator’s hub in British Columbia for its pilot, and the company is expanding its support operations across Canada as Purolator adds more Motiv electric trucks to the road.

“Integrating Motiv’s trucks into our operations is a step forward in our journey towards reaching 60% electrification of our last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030, and ultimately achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Chris Henry, Director, National Fleet at Purolator. “Motiv’s vehicles and customer support team were an integral part of our electric vehicle pilot in British Columbia and important to our overall success in that pilot as we transition to a zero-emission fleet. Quick responses, short downtime, and onsite service keep our electric fleet moving smoothly.”

As the first Canadian courier company to launch fully electric curbside delivery trucks nationally , Purolator has set ambitious goals to be the greenest courier company in Canada. The company recently announced it expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify 60% of their last-mile fleet in Canada over the next seven years. This includes a plan to purchase approximately 3,500 fully electric trucks and to electrify more than 60 terminals across Canada.

“We are immensely proud of the lasting legacy of our partnership with Purolator and the milestones we’ve achieved together,” said Jim Castelaz, Founder and Chief Technology and Revenue Officer of Motiv Power Systems. “Purolator has been a longtime leader in fleet electrification, with ambitious goals and successes that prove the shift to electric trucks is not only possible, but the practical choice — leading to improved performance and operational efficiencies while also reducing carbon emissions. Deploying these 55 electric trucks is another step in our journey together to reshape last-mile delivery and create a more sustainable future.”

About Motiv

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in electric step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and goods that are the “backbone of modern commerce”, with best-in-class reliability and customer support.

The company’s solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings, in addition to providing operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Celebrating over 60 years of delivering its customers’ promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across North America and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play.

