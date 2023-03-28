Motiv Recognized for Saving Lives in South America

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motiv Inc., an NGO utilizing Bitcoin as a tool to address the root causes of poverty in impoverished countries, has been chosen by the Media Excellence Awards as this year’s recipient of the Humanitarian Award for their efforts to improve the living conditions of underserved communities in Peru through financial education via Bitcoin.

The Media Excellence Awards is one of the premier awards programs for bringing international recognition to innovators in technology. Previous recipients of the Humanitarian Award include companies like ESPN Citizenship, AEG, Underground Railroad, Sephora, and many other notable companies.

Rich Swisher, CEO of Motiv, credits their success to a unique approach of observing and educating. “Motiv provides a humanitarian approach to help the less fortunate help themselves through a creative vocational training-type program with courses designed to fulfill a need for both the individual and the community in which they live,” Swisher said.

Motiv’s efforts in breaking barriers in Peru have showcased Bitcoin as a unique tool to save lives. By utilizing Bitcoin as a tool and not as an investment, Motiv stays true to the basic premise of Bitcoin: a peer-to-peer network without a central authority, allowing for Bitcoin’s valuation to be global or local. This unique use of Bitcoin as a foundation on which to build a vocational training-type program with courses designed to fulfill a need for both the person and the community in which they live has earned Motiv this unique honor at the 15th Annual Media Excellence Awards this year.

Founded in July 2020, Motiv, Inc. strives to improve the lives of those less fortunate through various programs designed to provide those in need with the opportunity to thrive and survive using Bitcoin and Bitcoin Circular Economies™, which gives people and their communities a better chance to succeed. For more information on Motiv, Inc or to donate to the NGO, please visit http://www.motiv.ngo

