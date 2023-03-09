New order comes on the heels of Purolator’s award-winning partnership with Motiv in 2021

Motiv Power Systems EPIC4 electric delivery vehicle for Purolator Purolator has ordered an additional 55 electric delivery vehicles for deployment in 2023 in London, Ont., Vancouver, B.C., and Quebec City, Que.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motiv Power Systems , the leading innovator of EV trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Purolator , Canada’s leading integrated freight, package, and logistics solutions provider. Following its successful rollout of five Motiv-powered electric trucks in 2021, Purolator has ordered an additional 55 electric delivery vehicles for deployment in 2023 in London, Ont., Vancouver, B.C., and Quebec City, Que.

“Expanding our partnership with Motiv Power Systems represents Purolator’s growing EV deployment and leadership across Canada,” said Chris Henry, Director, National Fleet at Purolator. “After a successful experience with our first order, we’re excited to partner together on this next phase that will help us execute on our commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Since converting five of its step-vans to Motiv Power Systems electric vehicles in 2021, Purolator has reduced 47 tonnes of C02e over the 45,000 miles travelled – with

with an uptime of 97%. This first iteration of the partnership was so successful that Purolator won the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Fleet Award in the leading carrier category in 2021.

With this second order, Purolator will continue to make progress towards its 2030 goal to reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42%. As the first Canadian courier company to nationally launch fully electric curbside delivery trucks, Purolator has also established itself as a proven leader in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and landfill waste reduction. With its repeat order from Motiv Power Systems, Purolator is continuing to move last-mile delivery toward a cleaner future.

Another element of the strengthened partnership includes deploying more Motiv Power Systems employees into Canada to continue to provide superior customer service, maintenance, and support for Purolator drivers. This also includes training Purolator drivers on Motiv’s electric vehicles to foster synergy between their drivers, service networks, and the Motiv team.

“Our partnership with Purolator has not only driven quantifiable operational and maintenance cost savings, but has also provided their drivers with a healthier and more comfortable driving experience,” said Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems. “The drivers are proud to be the first of their kind – providing service to all of the people and businesses on their routes in electric, quiet, non-polluting trucks. They now represent part of the solution to the climate crisis.”

Motiv has worked with Purolator to form a no-compromises approach to transform their fleet. EV delivery vehicles drive the same routes with the same carrying capacity and durability as before. Acceleration to highway speeds, even when loaded, is faster than their gasoline counterparts. The batteries, controls, and motor are hidden where the engine is normally found – the main difference being no tailpipe. And fueling happens every night via a simple plug-in.

To learn more, visit: www.motivps.com

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the “backbone of urban commerce” with 98 percent uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company’s solutions not only offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings but also provide operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com .

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is Canada’s leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Delivering its customers’ promises since 1960, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 14,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

