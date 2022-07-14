Motoclub Reveals Final Pack In Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Collector Series

Los Angeles, CA., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it is set to release its newest SparkNFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series – the “Elite Pack.”

This marks the fourth and final NFT pack drop in the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Series. Each drop includes fully tradable collector NFTs of vehicles sold at Barrett-Jackson’s January 2022 Scottsdale Auction.

Four of the most anticipated sales of the 2022 Scottsdale event will be available to purchase and collect, rounding out this amazing series from Motoclub and Barrett-Jackson.

The four vehicles featured in this pack include:

1987 Buick Grand National – Lot #1347

2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder – Lot #1406

2022 Ford Shelby GT500KR – Lot #3006

2022 Karma GS-6 EV “305 Edition” – Lot # 3008

Each pack contains 1 x video and 3 x images from the Platinum Edition sections of vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction event.

“The response to this NFT series has been overwhelming,” said Cameron Chell, Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “It has been a thrill for CurrencyWorks to create incredible NFTs on the Motoclub platform that enables collectors to expand their digital asset collection.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Elite Pack” will be released on July 19th, 2022, at 12 p.m. PDT.

For more details, visit the Motoclub website.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .

Media Contact

Jeff Slack

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced live stream on Barrett-Jackson.com.