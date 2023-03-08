Motorcycle Apparel Market Trends and Insights Information by Product Type (Helmets, Jackets, Gloves, Shoes, Pants, Base Layers and others), End Use (On-Road Motorcycle Apparel and Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

Motorcycle Apparel Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Motorcycle Apparel Market Information by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2027, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 118.92 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2027.

Market Scope:

When riding, motorcycle clothing aids in care and safety. It lessens the possibility of accidents for cyclists. They also feature a number of advantageous qualities, such offering weather information, sharp vision, identity verification, and many others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 118.92 billion CAGR 4.2% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers growing demand worldwide for apparel government protocols for using protective wear

Competitive Dynamics:

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The growth of the motorcycle apparel market is being driven by the rising demand for clothing such as shoes, jackets, helmets, and other accessories. The market demand is increasing as a result of government programs and procedures encouraging the use of protective clothing to avoid accidents. The general population may now purchase updated fashion items because to rising personal income per capita.

New industrial companies are becoming more prevalent, and their applications and innovations are assisting the market’s continued growth. Long-term growth prospects are predicted to be created by the introduction of new digital applications and ongoing design advances in motorcycle gear. The global demand and desire for smart products are being driven by factors like developments in smart technology and rising consumer knowledge of the same, which has forced manufacturers in the global market to innovate and introduce smart helmets. Although smart helmets cost a little more than standard helmets, consumers are buying them because of the functionality and convenience they provide.

The increasing number of road accidents is notably driving the market growth. Due to the deterioration of the infrastructure supporting road transportation and the growing number of vehicles using the roads, there have been more accidents on the roads in recent years. There are frequently several injuries and impairments as a result of traffic accidents. Furthermore, numerous chronic health issues that can cause a variety of disabilities are frequently brought on by traffic accidents. As a result, the increased awareness of the effects of traffic accidents is motivating individuals to adopt varied motorcycle clothing. In order to reduce distractions, motorcycle riders all around the world are utilizing more and more add-on items like visors and helmet screens. The acceptance of motorcycle clothing has been boosted by all of these causes. Due to these factors, the global market will expand throughout the forecast period.

The business is being helped by the rising demand for clothing globally. Throughout the anticipated time, the market is expected to expand significantly in the major regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Market Limitations

The wearable clothing market’s expansion is anticipated to be hampered by its high cost. The motorcycle apparel market faces significant obstacles as a result of raw material price variations. The cost of these materials is flexible and varies depending on the price of crude oil. Also, additional expenses for transportation and other necessary services, supplier limitations, and the difficulty to maintain advantageous supplier relationships for the adequate and prompt delivery of raw materials are all associated with the acquisition of such raw materials.

COVID-19 Analysis:

By lowering its production rate and revenue during the epidemic, the supply chain disruption put the market under pressure. Nonetheless, the major industrial players have created cutting-edge plans to control the market’s expansion. The local market was significantly damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Due to continuing immunization campaigns in a number of the region’s countries, trade activity resumed and lockdowns were removed at the beginning of 2021. Since then, sales of motorcycles and related gear have been rising as businesses have resumed operations. Also, the need for necessary apparel is being driven by motorcycle events, commercial motorcycle use, and motorcycle tourism globally. Hence, these elements are anticipated to fuel the regional market’s expansion over the course of the forecast year.

Global shutdown limitations led to a halt in the production of bicycles, riding equipment, and accessories. Since there was no movement, riding bikes and using gears was essentially useless. While the coronavirus casts doubt on the future, the ongoing opening of economies and the relaxation of lockdown regulations are increasing interest in cruisers due to a shift in consumer behavior, as people avoid using public transportation and non-industrial nations in the region prefer bikes to other vehicles. The public’s preference for private, secure transportation over shared transit is projected to result in an increase in demand for bikes and riding gear by the second quarter of 2022.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

The growth of motorcycle helmets will differ greatly from 2018 to 2019, according to this most recent analysis. To make a living in the transportation industry, numerous nations and people have made significant investments in the business. The motorcycle helmet industry will have 5.5% revenue growth over the following five years, with a projected market size of US$1426.4 million in 2027.

By End-User

The On-Road Motorcycle Apparel segment is expected to record substantial growth over the review period.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based segment is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, those who like riding motorbikes for transportation, road excursions, expeditions, and motorcycle sports, wear motorcycle gear. Also, as a result of the increased disposable income in the area and rising household final consumption, the population’s purchasing power will rise as well, accelerating the demand for bikes and motorcycle apparel. The US contributed significantly to the market in North America in 2021. Additionally, over the past few years, Mexico has become a manufacturing hub for cars. As a result, the nation has seen a significant increase in expenditures made in new or expanded facilities for the production of automobiles. As a result, the nation’s manufacturing of bikes has expanded, which is encouraging the adoption of motorcycles and motorcycle gear there. Consequently, during the anticipated term, all of these elements will fuel regional market expansion.

