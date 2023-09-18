Independent aftermarket (IAM) channels are set to account for more than 60% of global motorcycle filter sales revenue by 2033.

Rockville, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Motorcycle Filter Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next ten years and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion by the end of 2033. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that Asian countries such as India and China are set to be at the forefront of global market growth over the decade.

Increasing employment rates in Asian and South American economies has resulted in a hike in disposable income of people living in these economies, which in turn, is driving up the sales of motorcycles. Affordable prices and ease of use make two-wheelers a preferred choice of transportation in developing economies and create opportunities for motorcycle filter suppliers as well.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=104

Key Segments of Motorcycle Filter Industry Research Report

By Filter Type By Filter Media By Sales Channel Fuel Filters

Oil Filters

Intake Air Filters Cellulose

Synthetic OEMs

OESs

IAMs



Growing focus on sustainability and the growing availability of electric vehicles are projected to be key challenges that motorcycle filter companies will need to tackle if they want to stay relevant in the future. The increasing fuel prices are pushing consumers towards electric vehicles, which is hurting the sales of motorcycle filters and if companies do not take adequate steps to mitigate risks in the future they might find themselves in a very difficult situation by the end of 2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global motorcycle filter market stands at US$ 3.5 billion in 2023.

Demand for motorcycle filters is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.9 billion by 2033.

Increasing urbanization, growing world population, rising disposable income of the middle-class population, and growing sales of motorcycles are prime market drivers.

Rising popularity of electric vehicles is estimated to be a major threat to motorcycle filter companies in the future.

Asia Pacific accounts for more than 70% share of the global market in 2023.

More than 60% of motorcycle filter sales are anticipated to be from independent aftermarket (IAM) channels by the end of 2033.

“Motorcycle filter manufacturers need to focus on boosting their sales revenue from developed economies to maximize their profitability in the global competitive landscape,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Motorcycle filter producers should focus on product innovation to stay relevant in the global marketplace. Companies should opt for different organic and inorganic marketing strategies that can help them improve their sales potential across the world.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.3% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 244 Tables No. of Figures 63 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

NAPA Filters, SIMOTA, Mann+Hummel, Pipercross Performance Filters, K & N Engineering Inc., BMC Srl, Uni Filter Inc., Roki Co. Ltd., DNA Filters, Solat International Trading Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH

Market Competition

Leading motorcycle filter producers are prioritizing the introduction of fresh offerings to enhance their sales prospects and strengthen their position in the worldwide market.

Uni Filter, an Australian provider of filters for both automobiles and motorcycles, unveiled their latest air filters in January 2023. The recently introduced O2Rush air filter represents a single-stage performance filter engineered to deliver superior filtration and airflow.

In April 2023, FRAM, a well-known American brand specializing in automotive replacement parts, revealed the introduction of their new synthetic oil filter. This innovative FRAM Synthetic oil filter was exclusively accessible at Walmart retail outlets across the United States.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=104

What Opportunities Await Motorcycle Filter Companies in European Countries?

European countries boast some of the most stunning landscapes and scenic touring routes globally, making them a magnet for motorcycle touring enthusiasts. Anticipated growth in motorcycle filter sales is expected, particularly among motorcycle enthusiasts in European nations like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

Furthermore, the enforcement of rigorous emission regulations and noise pollution directives across European countries to encourage sustainability is projected to drive the demand for motorcycle air filter and oil filter replacements in the foreseeable future.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global motorcycle filter market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on filter type (fuel filters, oil filters, intake air filters), filter media (cellulose, synthetic), and sales channel (OEMs, OESs, IAMs), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Automotive Filter Market : The global automotive filter market reached a valuation of US$ 17.0 Billion, and is likely to register a year on year growth rate of 4.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 17.77 Billion.

Car Air Filter Market : The global car air filter market is estimated at USD 9.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Car Fuel Filter Market : The global car fuel filter market is estimated at USD 490 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 671 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.