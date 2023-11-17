The global motorcycle shock absorber market is projected to reach US$ 649.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market size is valued at US$ 552.3 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Several drivers influence the motorcycle shock absorber market, shaping its growth and development. The increasing popularity of motorcycles as a mode of transportation and recreation has led to a growing market for motorcycle components, including shock absorbers. As more people buy and use motorcycles, the demand for quality shock absorbers rises.

Further, Motorcycle riders are becoming more conscious of safety and comfort while riding. High-quality shock absorbers improve the handling and stability of motorcycles, making them safer and more comfortable to ride, which drives demand for upgraded shock absorbers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the motorcycle shock absorber market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, product type, motorcycle type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the motorcycle shock absorber market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the distribution channel, the OEMs segment is expected to capture the majority of the motorcycle shock absorber market as the shock absorbers are used by the manufacturers in their products and they also provide warranties for the motorcycle’s shock absorber parts, which is anticipated to push the market growth.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 552.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 649.8 million Growth Rate 2.4% Dominant Segment OEMs Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Rise of OEMs

Technological Improvements Companies Profiled SHOWA CORPORATION

Öhlins Racing

Duroshox

Nitron Racing Shocks

MINGZHEN Industrial Holding Group Co., ltd

Chongqing Chuandong Shock Absorber Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

WP Suspension

JAINSGU BRIGHT STAR SHOCK ABSORBER CO., LTD

KYB COR

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the motorcycle shock absorber market growth include SHOWA CORPORATION, Öhlins Racing, Duroshox, Nitron Racing Shocks, MINGZHEN Industrial Holding Group Co., ltd, Chongqing Chuandong Shock Absorber Manufacturing Co., Ltd., WP Suspension, JAINSGU BRIGHT STAR SHOCK ABSORBER CO., LTD, and KYB COR, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the motorcycle shock absorber market based on type, product type, motorcycle type, distribution channel, and region

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Front Rear

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Mono Shock Absorbers Dual Shock Absorbers Gas Shock absorbers Oil Shock Absorbers Others

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Motorcycle Type Low-Power Motorcycles Mid-Power Motorcycles High-Power Motorcycles Electric Motorcycles Others

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel OEM’s Aftermarket

Global Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Motorcycle Shock Absorber MarketValue (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Motorcycle Shock Absorber Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Motorcycle Shock Absorber Report:

What will be the market value of the motorcycle shock absorber market by 2030?

What is the market size of the motorcycle shock absorber market?

What are the market drivers of the motorcycle shock absorber market?

What are the key trends in the motorcycle shock absorber market?

Which is the leading region in the motorcycle shock absorber market?

What are the major companies operating in the motorcycle shock absorber market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the motorcycle shock absorber market?

