Motorsport Games to Participate in the Cannacord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

MIAMI, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that management will participate in the Cannacord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, will present at 2:00 p.m. ET on August 11. Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations site at https://ir.motorsportgames.com/ under “News & Events.” A replay will be archived online for one year.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Motorsport Games combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on these websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

Websites Social Media
motorsportgames.com Twitter: @msportgames & @traxiongg
traxion.gg Instagram: msportgames & traxiongg
motorsport.com Facebook: Motorsport Games & traxiongg
  LinkedIn: Motorsport Games
  Twitch: traxiongg
  Reddit: traxiongg

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Investors:

investors@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc1b965d-b8ea-4765-a2a9-000448983826

