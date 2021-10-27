Motorsport Games to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Breaking News
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close. Motorsport Games will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Investors may access the live webcast via Motorsport Games’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under “Events,” where they will simultaneously be able to access an investor video providing recent highlights. The live conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 344-8082 from the U.S. or (213) 992-4618 internationally.

About Motorsport Games:
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, KartKraft, rFactor 2 and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on these websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

Websites Social Media
motorsportgames.com Twitter: @msportgames & @traxiongg
traxion.gg Instagram: msportgames & traxiongg
motorsport.com Facebook: Motorsport Games & traxiongg
  LinkedIn: Motorsport Games
  Twitch: traxiongg
  Reddit: traxiongg

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Contact:
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827

