SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motos America Inc., (OTC PINK: MTAM) (the “Company”) a luxury European motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand, announced today the official award of an open point Triumph motorcycle dealership to be located in Columbia River, Oregon, on the East side of Portland.

“We are grateful to have been selected by Triumph and we are equally proud of their trust in our operational capabilities to award us this dealership site”, stated Vance Harrison, CEO of the Company, adding, “To further bolster the growth of our dealership network with the addition of our fourth location in Oregon, we believe represents ongoing evidence of the success of our consolidation strategy and our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”

An open point dealership refers to a new dealership that has been, or will be, opened where such rights for the specific location have been granted to a dealer by a motorcycle manufacturer. Motos America’s new state-of-the-art facility in Columbia River will be equipped with all of the latest service technology and staffed by experienced Triumph master technicians, service and sales people.

The financial obligations of the award to the Company will be defined in the coming months; however, the Company will not pay blue sky or other fees to Triumph or any others for this dealership award, but will be obligated to make certain new motorcycle and parts purchases prior to opening the dealership. The Company expects to lease a building to house the new dealership. Leasehold improvements and build-outs will be negotiated with the new landlord.

About Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of premium motorcycles in the world. The company manufactures a range of adventure sports and sports touring bikes that feature triple engines, marketing its motorcycles under various brands, such as Thruxton, Bonneville Bobber, and Rocket. The company also provides various accessories, such as handlebars, silencers, alarms, seats, fuel gauge kits and luggage racks. Its products are sold through a network of more than 700 dealers in over 55 countries.

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. (MTAM: OTC PINK) is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand. The Company purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands, including BMW Motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles, and Ducati Motorcycles.

For additional information, please contact:

Corporate:

Dale Darling, CMO

(385) 386-6702

dale@motosamerica.com

Investor Relations:

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

investors@motosamerica.com

