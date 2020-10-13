Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Motus GI Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Improving Endoscopy Outcomes with the Pure-Vu® System

Motus GI Hosting Key Opinion Leader Call on Improving Endoscopy Outcomes with the Pure-Vu® System

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on improving inpatient endoscopy outcomes with the Pure-Vu® system on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Seth Gross, MD, NYU Langone, who will discuss:

  • The unmet needs and challenges associated inpatient colonoscopy
  • The benefits to patients in reducing time in the hospital, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Mitigating increasing costs to hospitals due to delayed / incomplete procedures

Dr. Gross will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Motus GI’s management team will also provide an update on the Pure-Vu® System, a U.S. FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The device integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes to enable safe and rapid cleansing during the procedure while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Within the last year, the Company initiated its commercial launch of the Pure-Vu System in the U.S. with an initial focus on inpatient colonoscopy. The system is currently in more than 20 major U.S. hospitals, including NYU Langone Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, UC-Irvine Health, UCLA Health, University of Texas, Memorial Hermann and Geisinger Medical Center.

To register for the call, please click here.

Seth Gross, MD is Associate Professor of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone Health. As a gastroenterologist, Dr. Gross specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures. His clinical practice is focused on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of gastrointestinal pre-cancerous conditions and cancers, such as esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. Dr. Gross’ research interests lie in the area of gastrointestinal malignancies as well as quality and innovation in endoscopy.

Dr. Gross oversees the clinical programming and quality initiatives for the Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at NYU Langone Health. He is a member of U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer He is Chair of International Affairs Committee for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), reimbursement advisor to the American Medical Association for the ASGE, and an associate editor for the journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.