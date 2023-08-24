FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, announced today that Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation Date: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET Meetings: Management is participating in virtual investor meetings on September 11 – 14, 2023 Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d901ec90-604f-458e-8973-a36787a54f8e

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events page on the company’s website, www.motusgi.com and will be available for 90 days.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Troy Williams

LifeSci Advisors

(518) 221-0106

twilliams@lifesciadvisors.com