MOUNT SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY RELEASES COMPREHENSIVE REPORT ON PANDEMIC’S IMPACT ON WOMEN AND GIRLS

Report highlights gender inequities exacerbated by COVID-19 crisis

Los Angeles, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mount Saint Mary’s University (MSMU), Los Angeles, today released its 10th annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California. This year’s report, The Impact of COVID-19: Amplifying Inequities, is the most comprehensive study in California on the impact of the pandemic on women and girls in the state.

 “We knew we had to produce a comprehensive, timely report that examined the pandemic and how it has disproportionately affected women and girls,” said Ann McElaney-Johnson, President of MSMU. “The pandemic has underscored that gender, race, ethnicity and socio-economic status continue to determine women and girls’ health, wellness, safety, access to education, and economic security.”

The report was developed by the Center for the Advancement of Women at MSMU. Its findings were announced today during a virtual event that gathered leaders from various industries to discuss the report, how women are faring in the wake of COVID-19, and how we can our communities can recover without jeopardizing the gains women have towards gender parity in the last decade.

At the event, Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger, Sheila Kuehl and Holly J. Mitchell discussed leading Los Angeles out of the pandemic, the historic nature of an all-female LA County Board of Supervisors, and what women’s leadership means for the most powerful local government body in the country.

“I think we have a deep sensibility to the unique needs of our constituents. We, in our ordinary life experience, understand the dynamics that our constituents experience every day and we govern from that space,” said Supervisor Mitchell. “There is too much work to do. There is more work to be done than any of us hope to accomplish individually so we understand collectively we’re stronger. So, we just get it done. And I think that’s what makes an elected body of all women unique, and quite frankly beneficial to our shared constituents.”

To access the 2021 Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California: https://www.msmu.edu/center-for-the-advancement-of-women/events/status-of-women-and-girls/read-the-latest-report/

Watch The Report event: https://www.facebook.com/MountSaintMarysU/videos/2882776225338414

ABOUT MOUNT SAINT MARY’S UNIVERSITY

Mount Saint Mary’s is the only women’s university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on gender equality, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service.

As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary’s provides year-round, flexible, and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening, and graduate programs are offered to both women and men. Mount alums are engaged, active global citizens who use their knowledge and skills to better themselves, their communities and the world.

msmu.edu

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF WOMEN

The Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary’s University is a hub for gender equity research, advocacy and leadership development. Its vision is to find solutions to persistent gender inequities and work with partners to eradicate those inequities in our lifetime. That goal includes eliminating obstacles that women face in the workplace, in their communities, in the media and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of women and girls in California and our nation. The Center also creates public programming, research guides and training opportunities to engage more partners in its work.

