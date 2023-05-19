Also installs high-tech MRI scanner to serve broader set of patients

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center/Breast Center Opening Event Dr. Scott Lorin, President, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Council member Mercedes Narcisse, Alicia Gresham, COO, Network Practices, Mount Sinai Health System, Dr. Arvind Kamthan,Chief of Hematology and Oncology, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, and Dr. Peter Shearer, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Brooklyn,front row, left to right, join other staff and community members at a ribbon cutting for the newly expanded Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Mount Sinai Brooklyn)

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mount Sinai Health System today held a grand opening of the expansion of the Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center, a cancer treatment center that brings innovative cancer therapy and clinical trials to residents of southern Brooklyn.

The $4.1 million expansion doubles the center’s capacity to 15 infusion chairs, seven exam rooms and a mammography suite, offering medical oncology, chemotherapy, therapeutic infusion treatments, consultations, and blood transfusions. Experts in breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, gynecological cancer, multiple myeloma, and lung and thoracic cancer treat thousands of Brooklynites every year.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn also announced the addition of a high-tech magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner at the hospital, at a total cost of $2.8 million including installation. A grant from the New York City Council covered the cost of the scanner, $988,000. This new scanner uses artificial intelligence to provide the highest-quality images. The MRI has a larger tube that can accommodate patients of all sizes and is more comfortable for patients who are claustrophobic.

“These new enhancements to Mount Sinai Brooklyn are a reflection of the outstanding commitment that we have made to provide the highest quality of care to all patients and our community,” said Scott Lorin, MD, MBA, President of Mount Sinai Brooklyn. “Exceptional cancer care often requires dynamic multidisciplinary teams to tailor personalized treatment plans, and offering the highest level of care near a patient’s home gives patients access to the best outcomes possible as well as a better quality of life during treatment. Additionally, we are particularly grateful to the City Council for their generous contribution for the MRI scanner that furthers our mission of serving our patients equitably.”

An extension of the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center and The Tisch Cancer Institute, the National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center gives patients access to the latest treatment options, medication protocols, and clinical trials.

“The expansion of the infusion center in particular underscores our comprehensive breadth of high quality cancer services available in Brooklynites’ backyard,” said Arvind Kamthan, MD, Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology for Mount Sinai Brooklyn. “We are continuing to invest in our community and enhancing our health care services.”

Luis Isola, MD, Director of Cancer Clinical Programs and Medical Director of Mount Sinai Cancer Network, added, “Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center is a demonstration of Mount Sinai’s commitment to delivering outstanding cancer care to local New York communities. We are happy to have expanded our ability to offer Brooklyn residents streamlined access to care from Mount Sinai’s outstanding oncologists in a broad array of specialties.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, May 18, from 11 am to 1 pm with Mount Sinai executives, community leaders, physicians, and patients. As part of the celebration, Mount Sinai Brooklyn offered onsite screenings for residents at the Mount Sinai Health System Mammogram Mobile Unit and the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit.

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Ambulatory Infusion Center is located at 3131 Kings Highway, Suite 1-02, Brooklyn, NY 11234. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit the website.

