Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine’s Dr. Robert S. Rosenson Receives Foundation of the National Lipid Association 2019 Clinician/Educator Award

MIAMI, May 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robert S. Rosenson, MD, FACC, FACP, FAHA, FESC, FNLA, FACCP, Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiometabolic Disorders at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, is the recipient of the Foundation of the National Lipid Association’s (NLA) [Foundation] 2019 Clinician/Educator Award.

Dr. Rosenson’s award was presented at the Foundation’s Gala on May 18 during the National Lipid Association’s (NLA) 2019 Scientific Sessions in Miami.

The Clinician/Educator Award is presented annually to a member of the NLA who demonstrates continued excellence in the clinical care of patients with lipid disorders and/or excellence in education in the field of clinical lipidology.

Dr. Rosenson is an internationally recognized researcher with ongoing interests involving the effects of novel lipid-lowering therapy, hypoglycemic therapy, and antihypertensive agents in inflammation, thrombogenesis and rheology. His laboratory was the first to demonstrate that stains reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine production.

His more recent interests extend to selective inhibitors of inflammatory pathways. He has authored more than 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he has written 700 book chapters and abstracts, as well as electronic publications for UpToDate Medicine, one of the most widely used medical resources in the world that gives point-of-care information for clinicians.

He is a Fellow of the American Heart Association Council on Epidemiology and Prevention, Fellow of the American Heart Association Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, Fellow of the National Lipid Association and a past Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He has been the recipient of a number of additional awards and honors, including the Ground-Breaking Doctors Award from Chicago magazine, and in 2015 New York Top Doc.

The Clinician/Educator Award is supported by the Aaron and Lillie Straus Foundation

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION OF THE NATIONAL LIPID ASSOCIATION
The Foundation of the National Lipid Association (Foundation) was formed in 2008 to serve as an education and research organization in the field of clinical lipidology. Built on the groundwork of our predecessor, the Florida Lipid Foundation, the Foundation has turned its focus to providing education and materials and conducting health awareness initiatives to help patients and their families manage and overcome lipid disorders. The mission of the Foundation is to improve the welfare of patients and families affected by cholesterol and triglyceride problems.

To stay up-to-date on Foundation of the NLA and its activities, visit www.learnYourLipids.com or follow us on Twitter (@learnyourlipids) and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/learnyourlipids/

