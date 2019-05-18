Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine’s Dr. Robert S. Rosenson Receives Foundation of the National Lipid Association 2019 Clinician/Educator Award

MIAMI, May 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robert S. Rosenson, MD, FACC, FACP, FAHA, FESC, FNLA, FACCP, Professor of Medicine and Director of Cardiometabolic Disorders at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, is the recipient of the Foundation of the National Lipid Association’s (NLA) [Foundation] 2019 Clinician/Educator Award.

Dr. Rosenson’s award was presented at the Foundation’s Gala on May 18 during the National Lipid Association’s (NLA) 2019 Scientific Sessions in Miami.

The Clinician/Educator Award is presented annually to a member of the NLA who demonstrates continued excellence in the clinical care of patients with lipid disorders and/or excellence in education in the field of clinical lipidology.

Dr. Rosenson is an internationally recognized researcher with ongoing interests involving the effects of novel lipid-lowering therapy, hypoglycemic therapy, and antihypertensive agents in inflammation, thrombogenesis and rheology. His laboratory was the first to demonstrate that stains reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine production.

His more recent interests extend to selective inhibitors of inflammatory pathways. He has authored more than 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals. In addition, he has written 700 book chapters and abstracts, as well as electronic publications for UpToDate Medicine, one of the most widely used medical resources in the world that gives point-of-care information for clinicians.

He is a Fellow of the American Heart Association Council on Epidemiology and Prevention, Fellow of the American Heart Association Council on Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, Fellow of the National Lipid Association and a past Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. He has been the recipient of a number of additional awards and honors, including the Ground-Breaking Doctors Award from Chicago magazine, and in 2015 New York Top Doc.

The Clinician/Educator Award is supported by the Aaron and Lillie Straus Foundation

